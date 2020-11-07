Eduardo Rodriguez's video with Marcell Ozuna stokes Red Sox rumors

E-Rod's IG video with Ozuna stokes Red Sox rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The weather isn't all that's heating up in Boston.

On the same day that the Red Sox brought back Alex Cora as their manager, pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez shared a video to his Instagram story of himself working out with free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

Here's a screenshot of the video, which appears to show Rodriguez filming Ozuna as the former Atlanta Braves star gives some hitting instruction:

Cora’s back and ERod is not only in the gym, but he’s hanging out with 👀 Marcell Ozuna 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q27xjW4ztp — Dan O'Mara (@Dan_OMara) November 6, 2020

Why do we care about Rodriguez and Ozuna hanging out together? Well, the latter just became a free agent after playing out a one-year, $18 million contract with the Braves, and the longer he's on the open market, the more likely he doesn't return to Atlanta and signs a new deal elsewhere.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, pitches for a team that may have interest in signing Ozuna. The Red Sox traded away Mookie Betts last winter and may lose Jackie Bradley Jr. to free agency this offseason, in which case they'll need a premium outfield bat.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may not want to pay big money for Ozuna as Boston rebuilds, but with Betts off the books, the Red Sox could make an exception to sign the reigning National League home run and RBI leader, who just won his second Silver Slugger award as a designated hitter.

Perhaps Rodriguez used Friday's meetup to sell Ozuna on coming to Boston -- or perhaps this was just an innocent workout session.