How Eduardo Rodriguez fared in return to mound for Red Sox

How Eduardo Rodriguez fared in long-awaited return to mound originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After missing the 2020 MLB season due to myocarditis, Eduardo Rodriguez made his much-anticipated return to the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

E-Rod's first start of the spring came against last year's American League champs, the Tampa Bay Rays. The 27-year-old southpaw admitted he felt some nerves before he took the hill for the first time in 359 days.

“When I went out there with Vazqy (Christian Vazquez), we were by the bullpen warming up and I told him, ‘Bro, I feel chills. I feel all that right now. Like I’m making my MLB debut right now,’” Rodriguez said. “And he told me, ‘No, don’t worry. That’s part of it.’ I feel that every start, but today was a little bit more exciting.”

Rodriguez's start wasn't perfect, but it was encouraging. He pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing two hits and one run (a homer by Moises Gomez) while striking out two.

RT if you've missed Eddie strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/XtwiS4rGHJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 5, 2021

"I was happy that he was able to compete at this level," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "More than happy that he went 2 2/3 innings. To be able to compete, to repeat his delivery. The good thing about Eddie is that it’s very simple with him, delivery-wise.

"Like I used to tell you guys in ’19, he’s a guy we can trust that he can go deep into games and his pitch count can get up there. Today was a good start. Although he pitched two innings in a simulated game a week ago. To go out and compete this way, it was good."

Rodriguez will be an integral part of Boston's success in 2021. He'll be counted on to be the ace of the pitching staff while Chris Sale recovers from Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox beat the Rays in walk-off fashion as Michael Chavis won it with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh. Next up for Boston is a matchup vs. the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET.