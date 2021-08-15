Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora exchange words in Red Sox dugout

Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora get animated in Sox dugout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Eduardo Rodriguez has had just one start this season for the Boston Red Sox where he's completed more than six innings.

He apparently thought that Sunday should've been his second. Rodriguez, who threw 83 pitches over six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, didn't appear pleased with manager Alex Cora opting to go to the bullpen with the team ahead 3-1.

Rodriguez was yet to be charged with an earned run against the hapless O's, giving up three hits, striking out six and walking three at Fenway Park. But the free agent-to-be hasn't gone more than six innings in a start since April 25 and had gone six straight starts without completing the sixth prior to Sunday.

For the season, the 28-year-old Rodriguez has a 4.97 earned run average for the Sox. Sunday marked the first time it had fallen below 5.00 since May 23.

Adam Ottavino ultimately replaced Rodriguez in the top of the seventh with Boston's lead stretched to five runs.