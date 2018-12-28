Eduardo Rodriguez admits he briefly "lost" his mind after World Series home run originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox were staring at a 2018 World Series tied at two games apiece when Eduardo Rodriguez gave up a three-run homer to Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig in the sixth inning of Game 4.

Puig's blast put the Dodgers up 4-0 as part of a four-run inning. The Dodgers had all the momentum, not just on the scoreboard, but also because of their walk-off win in an 18-inning Game 3.

Rodriguez was very upset after the home run given up to Puig and slammed his glove on the mound in frustration. With more than a month to think about what transpired, Rodriguez admits he let his emotions get the best of him.

"I think I lost my mind for a second," Rodriguez said, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. "I just felt like I had let everybody down. I was so angry. I was trying to throw my glove through the earth."

Rodriguez isn't afraid to let his emotions show, but don't expect him to get as upset as he did in Game 4 again.

"It was a mistake," Rodriguez said. "But hitters throw their bats or their helmets all the time. Why can't pitchers show emotion? I was just angry. But I won't throw my glove again."

The Red Sox ended up winning Game 4 after outscoring the Dodgers 9-2 over the final three innings. Boston took a 3-1 series lead and clinched the championship with a 5-1 victory in Game 5 the next night at Dodger Stadium.

Rodriguez enters the 2019 campaign as a fixture of the Red Sox rotation after a career-best 13-5 record in 2018 -- his first double-digit win season since 2015.

