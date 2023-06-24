Eduardo Escobar thanks Mets organization, teammates and fans after trade to Angels

Eduardo Escobar and Edwin Diaz / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

Hours after the Mets traded infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, he took to social media and showed his appreciation for the organization, his teammates and the fans.

"Thanks to the Mets organization, thanks to the coaches, my teammates and especially the fans," Escobar wrote. "An honor to play for the Mets, always with a lot of love, passion and, above all, respect, it's a sad day, but in the end, God always has control of everything."

Escobar added: "I feel proud of what I was able to do here and give the best of me better times are coming thanks I feel proud of everyone congratulations fogopower Eldelapica thanks to the new organization of the Los Angeles Angels for giving me this great opportunity I will know how to give my best to help the team."

Escobar signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Mets prior to the 2022 season. In his first season with the Mets, Escobar hit .240 with 20 home runs and 69 RBI.

In 2023, Escobar struggled out of the gate and eventually lost his everyday position. In 110 at-bats, Escobar slashed .236/.286/.695 with four home runs and 16 RBI. However, with the injuries to Gio Urshela and Anthony Rendon, Escobar became a perfect fit for the Angels.

After Friday's game, many of Escobar's now-former teammates were sad to see him be traded but are glad he gets an opportunity to play every day.

"I love Escobar, great clubhouse guy, friend and someone who I'll keep in touch with years to come after baseball," Brandon Nimmo said. "Definitely want him in a position where he's wanted and to go to a team where he's wanted. Obviously sad to see him go, but hopefully it'll put him in a better situation."