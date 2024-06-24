Eduardo Camavinga returns to France training ahead of Poland encounter

Eduardo Camavinga (21) has returned to first-team training on the eve of France’s final Euro 2024 group-stage game, against Poland on Tuesday.

Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga missed Sunday’s session with pain in his right ankle. It was thought that the injury wasn’t serious and so it has proved. Less than 24 hours later and Camavinga was back with the first-team squad, leaving Didier Deschamps with a full squad to choose from. The France manager will once again be able to count on captain Kylian Mbappé for the encounter. The soon-to-be Real Madrid forward was present alongside his teammates, wearing another, modified mask.

France’s place in knockouts assured

Les Bleus go into the match against Poland in Dortmund with their place in the knockout stages already secured. However, it is not a dead rubber. France will be looking to leapfrog current table-toppers the Netherlands and secure an easier draw for the Round of 16.

