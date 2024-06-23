Eduardo Camavinga misses France training with ankle issue

L’Équipe are reporting that Eduardo Camavinga (21) was absent from France training, just two days before their final Euro 2024 group stage match, against Poland.

After one victory and one draw, France are level on points with the Netherlands at the top of their group. Les Bleus will be looking to get a victory against Poland and knock the Netherlands off the top, thus earning them a more favourable draw in the round of 16.

However, they may have to get the job done without Camavinga. The Real Madrid midfielder is absent from Sunday’s training session, as per L’Équipe. He is suffering from some pain in his right ankle and whilst it isn’t thought to be anything serious, it may call into question his participation against Poland in just under 48 hours time.

Masked-up, Kylian Mbappé (25) was part of the training session, and he will be looking to feature after missing out against the Netherlands due to his broken nose.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle