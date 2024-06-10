Eduardo Camavinga convinced that Real Madrid move is Kylian Mbappé’s ‘next logical step’

After a transfer saga spanning almost three years, Kylian Mbappé (25) finally joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

Seven seasons, a lot of individual distinctions and domestic trophies, but still no UEFA Champions League. That could be the assessment of Mbappé’s career with PSG. At 25, the French international scored in two consecutive FIFA World Cup finals, winning one of them and even scoring a hat-trick in the latter. Performances that bring him closer to the coveted Ballon d’Or, but Les Parisiens’ performances in the Champions League often make the difference with another player. Back in 2018, Luka Modric won it despite losing to Mbappé in the World Cup final. Now, the French star is ready to take his career to another step by joining Real Madrid, which just won its 15th Champions League title last week.

“Real Madrid is the club he needed after Paris Saint-Germain”

Expectations will be high for Mbappé, where he will play alongside familiar faces such as fellow French internationals Ferland Mendy, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Eduardo Camavinga. In an interview for Téléfoot, the latter affirmed that, “It’s the next logical step in Kylian’s career: Real Madrid is the club he needed after Paris Saint-Germain”. The Champions League is one of the only major trophies missing from Mbappé’s career a triumph in Europe’s biggest club competition could be the key to a long-awaited Ballon d’Or.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux