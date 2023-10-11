Edson Barboza embracing chance for main event ‘war’ with Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Fight Night 230

LAS VEGAS – Edson Barboza is fully embracing the expectations around his UFC Fight Night 230 main event with Sodiq Yusuff.

With 28 octagon appearances to his name, Barboza (23-11 MMA, 17-11 UFC) has formed a reputation as one of the consistently great action fighters in the game. He gets a complimentary style match in Saturday’s featherweight headliner against Yusuff (13-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+.

Barboza has racked up a UFC-record-tying eight Fight of the Night bonuses during his career, and if Yusuff can take the heat, he’ll be prepared to add another one to the resume.

“He’s a great fighter – definitely one of the best in the world,” Barboza told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 230 media day. “He’s No. 11 (in the UFC rankings), in front of me in the rankings. It’s going to be a war like always. Everybody know every time I step into the octagon I give a good fight, and this Saturday is not going to be different. It’s going to be a war.”

At 37, Barboza is seemingly much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. He said he feels happy and healthy, though, and argues his physical condition is the best it has been due to increased focus on diet.

The Brazilian said he feels sharp, and although the matchup looks like striker vs. striker on paper, he said he’ll be prepared for any strategic approach Yusuff brings to the table.

“It’s an MMA fight,” Barboza said. “I need to be ready wherever this fight go. I am ready. It’s an MMA fight. But everybody knows my style, they know the game plan is always the same. Keep it on the feet and try to stop him, try to finish the fight as soon as possible. But wherever this fight goes, I’ll be ready.”

“I see the fight at the end with me with the win. I don’t know if it’s going to be a decision or a knockout or submission. But I know if I go there and give my best, I’m going to win this fight.”

