Edson Alvarez responds to Man Utd transfer links

Edson Alvarez has refused to comment on rumours linking the midfielder with a summer move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the market for one or two midfielders this summer with Casemiro likely to leave following an underwhelming 2023/24 season and Sofyan Amrabat's future with the club uncertain.

The Moroccan arrived at Old Trafford on loan from Fiorentina last summer. Despite United having the ability to make the transfer permanent, his option will expire at the end of June, and the player has expressed disinterest in remaining at the club.

Recently, it was reported that United officials have discussed going in for West Ham's Alvarez. However, orchestrating a deal for the 26-year-old could prove intricate, with the player's current deal in east London not expiring until 2028.

Ahead of Mexico's Copa America opener against Jamaica, Alvarez said in a press conference: "Later there will be time to see what there is or what there isn't.

"I can only tell you that I'm focused on what I have to do. I know that the Copa America is a very important tournament where the eyes of the world are basically here.

"I really want this to start, [so] tomorrow I can go out with the captain's armband, listen to the Mexican national anthem in front of all the people. It's something I think about and get goosebumps."

After their match against Jamaica this weekend, Mexico will proceed with their Copa America group stage campaign against Venezuela on June 26, followed by a match against Ecuador on June 30.