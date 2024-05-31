Edon Zhegrova wants to leave Lille for a ‘bigger club’

Speaking to Kosovan media Oxygen, Edon Zhegrova (25) has announced his desire to leave Lille OSC during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Zhegrova has just completed his most accomplished season. Since his arrival from FC Basel back in January 2022, he had shown flashes of brilliance but often lacked an end product. However, that was not the case last season. One of the best one-on-one wingers in Ligue 1, Zhegrova added goals and assists to his game last season, netting on 12 occasions and registering 10 assists as Les Dogues secured a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1. LOSC may yet play in the UEFA Champions League next season, however, to do so they will have to pass through the qualifying rounds.

If Zhegrova gets his way, he won’t join Lille on their European adventure. He is looking for a new challenge, as he told Oxygen. “I think that I have given the best of myself at Lille and that the moment has come to leave for a bigger club,” said the Kosovo international. LOSC will ask for a considerable fee, given his performances and the fact that his contract runs until 2026.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle