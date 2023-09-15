EDN WEEK 4 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Hearts open up Apollo Conference play against Mattoon; Newton hosts Mt. Carmel, Cumberland travels to Villa Grove

Sep. 14—EFFINGHAM — Week 4 of the high school football season is upon us and all three area teams are gearing up for it.

Here in Effingham County, the Flaming Hearts, who fell to Breese (Mater Dei) in Week 3, will take on Mattoon.

In Jasper County, the Eagles, who lost to Casey-Westfield in Week 3, will host Mt. Carmel and in Cumberland County, the Pirates, who lost to Sullivan/Bethany (Okaw Valley) in Week 3, will play at Villa Grove.

Below is a breakdown of each matchup and a look at the opponents.

Flaming Hearts vs. Mattoon Greenwave

Effingham did not look like its normal self in Week 3 against Breese (Mater Dei). The Flaming Hearts seemed lost from the beginning of the contest until the end, falling to the Knights 36-14. However, all that can change with a win against Apollo Conference rival Mattoon in Week 4. The Greenwave lost to Troy (Triad), 56-20, in Week 1, beat Olney (Richland County), 33-6, in Week 2 and lost to Highland, 44-22, in Week 3. Senior Slater Trier is Mattoon's quarterback. He has thrown for 483 yards on 36-of-70 passing this year and four touchdowns to two interceptions. His two top targets are junior Jake Butler and senior Owen Hawkins. Butler has seven catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns and Hawkins has 11 grabs for 107 yards. Junior Cale Kimbro is also nearing 100 yards receiving this season. He has nine catches for 96 yards. Junior Trysten Sewell is also a name to watch. The leading rusher for the Greenwave, Sewell has 283 yards rushing on 29 carries. As for Effingham, junior Weldon Dunston is the team's primary source of offense. He has 407 yards rushing on 71 carries and three touchdowns this season. Senior quarterback Gage Gillum adds 346 yards passing on 25-of-60 and five scores to one interception and 112 yards rushing on 23 carries and three touchdowns. Senior Andrew Lotz is his top target. He has 227 receiving yards on 11 catches and three scores, while senior Hunter Reed is also an option for Gillum. Reed has seven snatches for 70 yards.

Eagles vs. Mt. Carmel Golden Aces

Newton will aim to get back on track after three lopsided losses to start the year. The Eagles are trying to do so, though, against the high-powered Mt. Carmel Golden Aces. Mt. Carmel is led by do-everything quarterback Blayne Sisson. Sisson has 533 yards passing this year on 38-of-73 and five touchdowns to two interceptions. He also has 168 yards rushing on 30 carries and four scores and 69 yards receiving on three receptions. Andrew Gillihan is Sisson's top target. He has 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Asher Kight is also nearing 100 yards receiving. He has seven receptions for 92 yards and one score. Kight's main purpose on the team, though, is running the football. He has a team-best 183 yards rushing on 24 carries and four touchdowns this season.

Pirates vs. Villa Grove Blue Devils

Cumberland will travel to Villa Grove on Friday night for a matchup with the Blue Devils. Villa Grove comes into Week 4 with a 1-2 record. The Blue Devils are led by senior quarterback Layne Rund. Rund has 508 yards passing this season on 31-of-62 and five touchdowns to three interceptions. His top target is senior Brady Clodfelder, who has 12 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Noah Wilcoxon also is a threat, with six catches and 111 yards heading into Week 4. The Villa Grove running game is also strong. The Blue Devils have four individuals with over 100 yards rushing this season. Clodfelder has six carries for 132 yards and one score. Senior Gunner Cline has 26 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Hunter Butts has 18 carries for 107 yards and one score and Rund adds 33 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. As for the Pirates, they are looking to right the ship after a Week 3 loss to Sullivan/Bethany (Okaw Valley). Blake McMechan had 15 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns against the Redskins. Braydon Olmstead threw for 64 yards on five-of-five passing and one interception and Kaleb Bierman caught three passes for 94 yards in the 33-12 loss.

