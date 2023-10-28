EDN WEEK 10 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Effingham and Mt. Zion to meet for the second time in three weeks in the first round

Oct. 27—EFFINGHAM — Could we see an encore?

The last time Effingham and Mt. Zion met, it ended in a thrilling victory for the Flaming Hearts.

Now, Effingham will look to make it two in a row over the Braves, this time in the first round of the Class 3A Playoffs on Saturday at Mt. Zion High.

"Anytime you're playing in Week 10, it's exciting," head coach Brett Hefner said. "You get to this point and you kind of enjoy playing different people, but it doesn't matter who we're playing; we're just happy to be playing in Week 10."

Hefner knows how difficult the task will be come Saturday.

"In any sport, it's tough to beat somebody twice and especially somebody as talented as them," Hefner said. "The tricky part is you overthink too much and think that we need to change this or change that when the formula to beat them has been the same. You got to limit big plays and your defensive line and offensive line have to win the game. You might get some tweaks here and there, but the way we have to play to be able to win the game hasn't changed."

After falling to the Hearts, Mt. Zion rebounded well, defeating Breese (Mater Dei), 41-6, in their finale.

Senior quarterback Makobi Adams threw for 302 yards on 15-of-29 passing and five touchdowns against Mater Dei.

Junior wide receiver Brayden Trimble caught three passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Grant McAtee added five catches for 105 yards and two scores and sophomore receiver Jacob Harvey had three catches for 50 yards and one touchdown.

"In watching their game last week, they adjusted a few things from when they played us," Hefner said. "But, it's still going to come down to if our guys upfront disrupt the quarterback and handle the run game, then it helps everyone on the backend. If the quarterback has time to sit back there and throw, we're going to be in trouble."

Two weeks ago, Effingham did the exact opposite of that.

Hefner said it was the best game of the season for his secondary, too, which consists of sophomore Wade Bushur, junior Nick Martin and senior Jacob Weaver. He added that he will need them to be just as big come Saturday.

"They're going to have their hands full this week," Hefner said. "Wade hasn't played like a sophomore all year and that's why he's starting and started from Day 1 — he's been a little ahead of the curve. The other guys have just been inexperienced back there and needed more games and more reps. They played well two weeks ago and we're going to need them to play well again this week."

Unlike the last time both teams met, Effingham will come in feeling much more confident that they can spring another upset, too.

There won't be any second-guessing.

"I think the biggest thing that the Mt. Zion game did was give us some confidence," Hefner said. "We were so inexperienced trying to find a signature win over a higher-ranked opponent. I think that's given us some confidence and hopefully that carries over to this week."

One thing that should carry over with no issue is the running game.

Junior Weldon Dunston is coming off a 300-yard rushing performance against Centralia in Week 9. He also scored six times.

Dunston now has 1,480 yards rushing on the year on 241 carries and 17 touchdowns.

Hefner said that Dunston is just another running back on a long list of successful ones that have come through the program over the last handful of seasons.

"It's been this way during my time here," he said. "Terrence (Hill) got drastically better and from him, it was Kendall (Ballman) and Logan Brown and then it was Chase Woomer and then it was John Westendorf and now it's Weldon. Like everybody else, the more plays they get, the better they're going to get at it."

The explosiveness that Dunston showed in Week 9 is the same explosiveness that Hefner hopes his team has in their back pocket, as well.

"We're going to have to find a way to generate a few explosive (plays)," he said. "This time of year, it's hard to get nine- and 10-play drives, so we're going to have to find a way to generate a couple of explosives, but we've been looking to find a way to try and get a couple of those in."

Effingham and Mt. Zion are scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.