EDN GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Vonderheide helps St. Anthony win third straight regional, NTC Tournament title

Jun. 13—EFFINGHAM — St. Anthony senior guard Stacie Vonderheide is one of two Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Players of the Year.

Vonderheide averaged 26.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.4 steals per game for a Bulldogs team that won its third straight regional championship and the National Trail Conference Tournament championship title.

"It was an amazing night," said head coach Aaron Rios on the team's NTC Tournament title victory. "That was the best all-around game we played all season. We had to play that way to beat that team. We only lost to Altamont once in Stacie's career and have played them a lot over the last three years. I was so excited for the 'Sisterhood' program and for Stacie bringing home the MVP. She played lights out all week and deserved to be recognized as the best player in the league."

Vonderheide shot 60.5 percent from 2-point range, 36 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent at the free-throw line as a senior. She also earned a spot on the Associated Press Class 1A All-State Second Team, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State First Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Vonderheide was the 2023 Daily News Most Improved Player of the Year.

Rios has always admired her work ethic.

"Stacie always had that 'Mamba-like' mentality. The summer going into her sophomore year, I told her she needed to become the killer on the floor that we knew she could be," he said. "I wanted to see her attack the basket more and expand her offense outside."

Vonderheide scored 52 points against Shelbyville in January, the most in one single game in program history. Four days later, she hit the 1,000-point milestone against Salem.

The uptick in scoring goes back to the work ethic she puts in, according to Rios.

"Stacie had the mindset that if we can make practice harder than the game, she would play more relaxed in the game," he said. "She never took a play off in any drill. You have to be in shape for us to play the way we want. Stacie is always in shape and has an unlimited gas tank.

"Stacie was the best kid to coach. She took our coaching and feedback awesome and always went out and tried to make adjustments and apply on the floor."

Defensively, she was just as great, as shown by the amount of steals she had.

However, it was also the pressure she put on the ball and the ability to make teams rethink certain situations.

"Stacie's ability to always be around the basketball is amazing," Rios said. "I always said she has 'aqua hands.' Her defense set the tone for how we wanted to play on offense. She sometimes had to guard a post player just because of our lineup. During the season, when we pressed, we had teams run a player at her just to be a distraction and they didn't even have the basketball in their hands. She is an excellent rebounder for a point guard, too.

"Stacie was always a pass-first kid and had some amazing play throughout her career; there are too many to say. She will be a great player at the next level."

Vonderheide will continue her career at Parkland College in the fall.

"Playing college basketball means a lot to me — the opportunity to compete at a higher level and continue to grow as a player is awesome," Vonderheide said. "My love for the game has grown significantly over the years, which is why I plan to play for as long as possible."

------

Vonderheide answered four more questions, which Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked.

Below are her responses.

Q: Describe your progression as a basketball player. Where did you improve the most?

A: I didn't see much varsity playing time as a freshman and sophomore. If I was put in, it was usually to get defensive stops. However, as a junior and senior, I stepped up more on the offensive end. Throughout my high school career, I've improved the most on offense by driving to the basket, being selective with my shots and reading the defense.

Q: Are there any influential people who have helped you become the player you are? If so, why?

A: My dad has been my biggest influence. As a kid, we always played basketball in the driveway, which is where I think my love for the game began. He has always been there to support and encourage me. He's taught me so much about the game and gives me advice on how to improve my skills on the court.

Q: Did you ever think you would become a 1,000-point scorer and set the single-game scoring record in the same season?

A: From watching past athletes score 1,000 points, it has always been a goal of mine. As I entered high school, that dream started to fade as I didn't get a lot of points in my freshman and sophomore seasons. So, I'm very grateful for the opportunity to achieve those goals.

Q: How happy are you to see the success you've helped bring to the St. Anthony program?

A: I'm thrilled to see my hard work pay off, but I couldn't have done it without my teammates and coaches. They have always been there for me and pushed me to get better. Their encouragement and teamwork have played a huge role in St. Anthony's success.

