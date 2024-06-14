EDN GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nelson finishes incredible high school career with a number of accomplishments and a lot of buckets

Jun. 13—ALTAMONT — Altamont senior guard Grace Nelson is the second of two Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Players of the Year, joining St. Anthony senior guard Stacie Vonderheide.

Nelson wrapped up a fabulous high school career by leading her Lady Indian team to the state tournament, where they finished third. She averaged a whopping 30.5 points per game, along with 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals. Nelson shot 53 percent from the floor, 30 percent from the 3-point line and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

The Illinois State recruit earned a spot on the Associated Press Class 1A All-State First Team and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State First Team. Nelson was the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player and topped off her senior year in orange and black by earning third in voting for the coveted Illinois Miss Basketball honor, bestowed to the best player in the state regardless of class.

Nelson accomplished all of this one year removed from a season-ending knee injury.

She returned better than ever, though she did have a scare in the last game of the year.

Nelson came out of Altamont's last contest, against Paris, in tears. She thought the same thing had happened again.

"Grace plays so hard. She had taken a number of falls during the season and had plenty of bumps and bruises," head coach Craig Carr said. "But that was the first time she looked at me and said, 'Get me out.' That was scary."

All of that fear was soon washed away.

"As the weekend went along, the news got a little better and a little better," Carr said. "When the medicals checked out on Friday, we knew it was just a matter of how she felt. Come Monday, I knew she'd be ready to go."

And she was.

Nelson helped her team win its first regional championship since 2020, its first sectional and super-sectional title since 1981 and its first state trophy ever.

------

Nelson answered a series of questions, which Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked.

Below are her responses.

Q: Describe your progression as a basketball player. Where did you improve the most?

A: My leadership has improved a lot. I used to be the shy freshman who didn't talk, but these past couple of years, I went out of my comfort zone and talked a lot more. I want to lead by example but also by being vocal. I knew I could help others succeed and get better if I helped guide them along the right path. I also have gained a lot of physical strength since my surgery. I have put in a lot of work in the weight room and getting stronger has helped me on the court.

Q: Are there any influential people who have helped you become the player you are? If so, why?

A: I would say my family. My dad pushes me to work hard every day. He is always there to critique me and help me be the best player I can be. My mom has also pushed me and been there for me through this whole journey. My sister has always supported me every step of the way and been my rebounder even if she didn't want to. My family would do anything for me to achieve my dreams.

Q: Did you ever think you would become a 2,000-point scorer and add your name to the record books?

A: I knew before high school that my work ethic was different from others. I could spend countless hours in the gym and never get sick of it because I wanted to get better. Watching the high school team when I was a young girl was so exciting because I couldn't wait to be in that position one day. And when that day came, scoring 40 in my first high school game, I knew it would be a crazy ride for the next four years.

Q: What does it mean to play college basketball?

A: I have dreamed of playing college basketball since I was a little girl. Once I got to junior high and started watching more basketball, I dreamed of playing Division-I college basketball. People told me I would never go D-I, being from Altamont, but I wanted to show them I could. I used the hate for motivation to show everyone that a small-town girl can go big.

Q: How happy are you to see the success you helped bring to Altamont this year? What does your town mean to you and why do you play for your town?

A: This season will be so unforgettable. It was unreal and I'm still at a loss for words. No matter how far away we played, this community showed up for our team. We may not have been happy with the third-place trophy, but our town was. They let all of us know how proud they were of us. We knew we were making history, but it didn't feel real until we won super-sectionals and our "Tribal Council" stormed the court. I was thinking to myself, "We're really going to play at state at my future home." At the beginning of the season, I told Coach Carr and my teammates that our end goal was Redbird Arena. Looking up after we ran out on the floor at state was a sight I'll never unsee. Our whole town was there to watch us. I told everyone in the huddle, "We did this. We're the reason they are all here, so take it all in and let's show them what we can do."

