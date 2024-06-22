EDN GIRLS BASKETBALL MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. Anthony's Ruholl ups her game as a sophomore

Jun. 21—EFFINGHAM — St. Anthony sophomore guard Nancy Ruholl is the Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Most Improved Player of the Year.

Ruholl had a tremendous season for the Bulldogs, helping them win the National Trail Conference Tournament and a second straight regional title while she's been in high school. She averaged 20.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.2 steals while shooting 45 percent from 2-point range, 39 percent from 3-point range and 77 percent from the free-throw line.

"Nancy is that kid," head coach Aaron Rios said. "She is very difficult to guard and has expanded her offensive capabilities this year. She has one of the best shots from any range on the floor you will see from any kid in the state. She has really improved off the bounce. You don't see many kids have a midrange game off the bounce and can hit it from three and get all the way downhill to the basket. She is the truth."

Ruholl upped her game by nearly every statistic from her freshman year.

As a freshman, she averaged 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. She shot 46 percent from the floor, 40.8 percent from three and 73 percent at the free-throw line.

Her approach has never changed, however.

She only wants to win.

"All she wants to do is win," Rios said. "She is always one of the hardest workers on our team in practice and the game. Her love for the game and hard work is contagious for our culture."

Ruholl reached the 1,000-point milestone against Newton toward the tail end of the season.

Rios said she was still able to accomplish that while facing different defenses every night.

"Nancy usually sees a face guard and always a double or triple team," Rios said. "When you have a player like Nancy who is so good offensively, it makes it easier for us coaches to run sets — isolation situations, etc. She comes off multiple screens in our offense and if you give her an inch, she will knock it down or blow right by you."

Ruholl is just another one of the great players to come through the St. Anthony program under Rios' watch.

Riley Guy, Lucy Fearday, Stacie Vonderheide and now Ruholl have all seen success and improvement in their games.

Ruholl still has two more years worth of improvement, too, and Rios thinks she will do just that.

"Nancy will have to play more with the ball in her hands this year and my expectation is that she leads us like she has the last two years," he said. "Our team success went the way Nancy and Stacie were playing that night. They both did an awesome job for the 'Sisterhood' this past season.

"I look forward to seeing Nancy continue to grow as an outstanding basketball player, but an even better kid to be around."

Ruholl answered a series of questions, which Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked.

Below are her responses.

Q: Describe your progression as a basketball player. Where did you improve the most?

A: I feel like I have grown a lot. My confidence and strength have improved this year, as has our team chemistry. Improvement is easy when you have great teammates beside you. I think our team works hard to make each other better.

Q: You are one of the best shooters in the area; what can you credit that to?

A: I credit that to all the hard work I put in getting in the gym outside of practice to work on my game and shots. I have my brother, Nick, to compete and practice with. We are both very competitive and that has helped me improve because I always want to beat him. Also, my team always works hard in practices and treats them like games.

Q: Did you ever think you would be a 1,000-point scorer as a sophomore? What would it mean to you if you got to 2,000?

A: It was always my goal to score 1,000 points, but I didn't know that I would do it as a sophomore. It would be very cool to get to 2,000 points; however, my main goal is to win games and have a good season.

Q: Talk about your summer AAU team and how they help you enhance your skills.

A: I play on Indiana Elite Havoc 16 Gold. Our team works very well together. It is a lot of fun getting to be teammates with girls I play against during the regular season. The competition we play is really tough and we play teams from all over.

Q: How happy are you to see the success you've helped bring to the St. Anthony program?

A: I love playing with the "Sisterhood." We have a lot of fun together. It is great to see the junior high girls come and cheer us on. It was good to win the National Trail Conference (Tournament) this past year; however, I feel like our season ended too short after losing in the sectional.

