EDN FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Cumberland may have to replace more than a few pieces, but head coach Lucas Watkins is excited to see what comes

Aug. 24—TOLEDO — Lucas Watkins is entering his ninth season leading the Cumberland Pirates football program.

During his tenure, Cumberland has appeared in the postseason six of those nine years and he hopes this year is no different.

"Hopefully, it's become an expectation," Watkins said. "You expect to be successful every year. You expect to not only make the playoffs but win one game or two. That's something we've stubbed our toe on; we haven't gotten over that hump. We got some wins in the playoffs but never got past that second round, so that's something that's in the back of our mind and that's something we talk about. So, we hope that the success has become contagious and that's something that the kids expect."

The Pirates won the Lincoln Prairie Conference championship last year after back-to-back losses to Shelbyville (14-38) and Tuscola (22-40) on the road to open the season.

They followed that by defeating Niantic (Sangamon Valley)/Buffalo (Tri-City) in Week 3 and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond by two points in Week 4 before a 10-point win against Arcola in Week 5.

Cumberland then went on a string of lopsided victories, defeating Villa Grove (42-14), Tri-County (49-0), Argenta-Oreana (48-0), Cerro-Gordo/Bement (34-15) and Rushville in the first round of the playoffs, 34-8.

Watkins believes there is still enough in the locker room to make another run at the postseason this year, too.

To him, the cupboard is far from empty.

"The cupboard's not exactly bare," he said. "We're going to be young. We have a handful of upperclassmen; they're quality players, but we will have to rely upon our youth. We have a lot of sophomores this year and I'm excited to see what they can do, how they can grow and how they can get acclimated to varsity football. That will dictate our success a little bit."

Senior Blake McMechan is one such player still left in the cupboard and Watkins is glad to have him back for one more year.

"He's just an athlete," Watkins said. "People look at him and don't think he can play. He's very quick and shifty and he's an intelligent football player. He understands the game better than anyone we have."

"He's a Swiss army knife."

McMechan finished last year leading the team with 837 rushing yards on 101 carries. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry and 76 yards per game and scored 11 times.

Overall, though McMechan's role is one hole that doesn't need to be filled, other positions on the roster will after a slew of productive players graduated this past spring.

The Pirates' most notable departures were starting quarterback Bryant Weber, running backs Ross McBride and Ty Bradley and receivers Trevin Magee, Gavin Hendrix and Maddox McElravy.

"It's the cycle of high school football," Watkins said. "Every year, you lose key players and look to plug them in with your junior varsity guys and kids learning at the lower levels. That's just the cycle and we feel that we have some kids that can step up."

Weber finished his last year passing for 1,786 yards with a 59.5 percent completion rate (103-of-173). He threw 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Magee led the team with 694 yards receiving on 35 receptions. He averaged 19.8 yards per reception and 63 yards per game and scored 10 times.

McElravy was third on the team with 377 receiving yards on 26 receptions. He averaged 14.5 yards per reception and 37.7 yards per game and scored twice and Hendrix was fifth on the team with 108 yards receiving. He caught just six passes but averaged 18 yards per catch and 9.8 yards per game and scored once.

In the backfield, McBride finished with 571 rushing yards on 91 carries. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry and 51.9 yards per game and found the endzone nine times.

He also finished with 127 receiving yards on just seven receptions. McBride averaged 18.1 yards per reception and 11.5 yards per game and scored twice.

Where the likes of McBride — and Bradley — will be missed more, though, is on defense.

Bradley led the team with 121 tackles. McBride was second with 113.

Watkins, though, likes what he has on that side of the ball, even with the two graduates.

"When you're playing 1A football, the same kids you talk about on offense are the same on defense," Watkins said. "It starts up front. Zach Harmon played some as a freshman and he's a big-bodied kid. The linebackers, we take a hit with losing McBride and Bradley, but Owen McGinnis is a kid who started as a freshman and is back as a sophomore. Cameron Brown's rolled in there. Braydon Olmstead's got some time at linebacker and he'll see some time there and Grant Keyser's a kid that played defensive tackle and we're going to move him to middle backer."

For Olmstead, not only will he have to fill a void in the middle of the defense, but he will also need to fill the void left by Weber on offense.

Watkins announced that he will be the team's Week 1 starting quarterback.

"He's a kid that's been playing junior varsity for the last three years," Watkins said. "He's played quarterback since he was in the fourth grade. He knows the system very well. He's intelligent and his improvement over his high school career will be tremendous, but I think his biggest asset is just understanding the offense and controlling the offense and the huddle."

As it was with Weber one year prior, Watkins doesn't fear that his quarterback won't miss a beat.

The system backs that up.

"We have them learning that stuff in JFL, so when they get to us, they know and we fine-tune," Watkins said. "Our terminology stays the same; nothing changes. They learn the base stuff whenever they get into the freshman and sophomore level and then start developing and by the time they're juniors and seniors, they should know this stuff. It's a testament to the kids and the coaches and learning and developing a system where they can learn when they're ready."

Who will also need to be ready, though, is the offensive line.

Watkins said that they aren't big in that area this year but can make up for that with mobility.

"We're not big and we normally aren't big; we move fairly well," Watkins said. "We got Allan Darling, he broke his leg last year, but he's back. McGinnis is a kid who started center for us. Then, we got some guys that we plug in there that have been playing at the junior varsity level. Brett Wolke is a strong kid; Hunter Kemper's a senior waiting for his turn to come play and Matthew Redfern is a junior and we think he can come in and help us."

Overall, what Watkins wants to ensure his fans is to remain patient and, like last year, don't count this Cumberland team out.

"Never count yourself out," Watkins said. "Last year, it didn't look really good. We started 0-2 but kept telling the kids, 'We haven't played a conference game. We can still attain the goals that we discussed,' and we went out and won the conference, got a first-round home playoff game and won that. I've learned that even if it looks bad, there's always time to turn it around and you can meet the goals that you set out for your team."

Watkins, though, can't meet those goals by himself. It takes an army.

He made sure to reference his assistant coaches for all they do in helping in the success and, hopefully, more success to come.

"They're great. They're the guys that don't get any limelight," Watkins said. "They're the guys behind the scenes that do everything and you're only good as your assistant coaches; you are and they're all great. They put in the time; they're students of the game."

The Pirates' assistant coaches are Bill Ault, Ash Edmonds, Cayden Butler, Mike Murdock, Rodney Redfern, Kade Warner and Rob Weber.

