EDN BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. Anthony's Fearday is 'Mr. Consistent' for Bulldogs in strong junior year

Jun. 14—EFFINGHAM — St. Anthony junior guard Brock Fearday is one of two Effingham Daily News Boys Basketball Players of the Year.

Fearday is the noted "elder statesman" of the team, per head coach Cody Rincker. He earned that title after earning playing time as a freshman.

"Brock's the elder statesman around the program. We have some other guys who have played a lot of minutes, but for him, his career started early as a freshman; timing plays a lot into that, with some guys getting hurt during the Christmas tournament two seasons ago," Rincker said. "That allowed him the opportunity to start playing and he played well and made the most of his opportunities.

"Once he got the opportunity to start, he's never really looked back."

Last season, Fearday averaged 15.4 points per game, to go along with 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal. He shot 48 percent from the floor, 38 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent at the free-throw line.

Rincker called Fearday a true three-level scorer.

"Brock's got a knack for scoring in the moments where you really need it. To separate yourself at the high school level, or any level, you talk about scoring at all three levels: around the hoop, from the three and from the midrange," Rincker said. "A lot of guys can score around the hoop and a lot of guys can score from the three, but to be able to have the in-between game is really important. That's where Brock separates himself at times."

Fearday hit the 1,000-point milestone during the first game of the National Trail Conference Tournament in January. St. Anthony ended up bringing home the traveling trophy for the first time since 2020.

The third Fearday brother to play for Rincker, he said each one brings something different to the table.

"Kaden was a defender for us. He found his niche. Colton was a fantastic teammate, worked his tail off, was an undersized post for us and just gave us everything he had."

Brock is a mixture of both of them.

"Brock puts it all together. We always joke that there's going to be a lot of fights at the dinner table. Brock's got the size Kaden had, the strength that Colton had, he's got the ability to shoot and he's got a mentality that you want."

"He's been a consistent performer for us on both the defensive and the offensive end," Rincker continued. "The maturity is grown. You can always know that Brock will get you five to 10 rebounds and 10 to 20 points and he's not going to turn the ball over."

------

Fearday answered a series of questions, which Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked.

Below are his responses.

Q: Describe your progression as a basketball player. Where did you improve the most?

A: I realized I needed to get stronger and faster, work harder in the offseason to improve my shot and become a better ball-handler.

Q: Are there any influential people who have helped you become the player you are? If so, why?

A: I have to credit my dad for the countless hours of rebounding and my three older brothers for always being competitive. I have been lucky to have good coaches all my life, especially Coach Rincker and his assistants.

Q: All of your siblings played; how have they made you better over the years?

A: They are my biggest critics and supporters. They never wanted to let me win when we played basketball and they were very physical defenders.

Q: What did it mean to you to finally win the National Trail Conference Tournament this year after falling short the last two years?

A: Every year, winning the NTC Tournament championship is one of St. Anthony's team goals, so winning the trophy back was important to us.

Q: How will you use how this past year ended to your advantage next year?

A: We didn't like how the season ended, but my teammates and I will use that as motivation to improve.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.