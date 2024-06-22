EDN BOYS BASKETBALL MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. Anthony's Schmidt elevates his game, earning him all-state and conference honors

Jun. 21—EFFINGHAM — Whenever St. Anthony junior guard Ryan Schmidt shot the basketball, most of the time, it went in.

The Effingham Daily News Boys Basketball Most Improved Player of the Year, Schmidt had an efficient season for the Bulldogs, hitting 57 percent of his shots and 52 percent of his 3-point tries.

"His shooting percentages are really what sticks out to me," head coach Cody Rincker said. "He had some big games where he could get us 25. But his ability to be efficient, knowing that we're sharing the ball between three quality scorers and other guys off the bench and in the starting lineup that can score as well, is what really stood out to me with Ryan."

Schmidt averaged 14.9 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

The year before, Schmidt was near 10 points per game, so the improvement was there.

"Ryan's a kid, sophomore year, based on the personnel we had and the performances, had some really big moments and some quality moments where he stepped up and scored for us," Rincker said. "As a junior, having a different role on the team based on personnel and his ability, skillset and effort that he put in over the summer; to be an improved player, that speaks volumes, dedication, commitment, the effort that you put in, not only during the season but in the off-season.

"That's a trait and a characteristic of Ryan this year that is definitely well-earned."

Schmidt, alongside fellow junior Brock Fearday and senior Colin Westendorf, made for a fearsome three-headed monster.

All three were guards in a sense, though Rincker would describe Schmidt more as a stretch-four.

"I would consider him a stretch-four. He's a guy that can go outside and play on the perimeter and play wing for us," Rincker said. "With that frame and that skillset of being able to post up, he's a matchup nightmare because I can take him down on the post against smaller defenders, as well. I think that's something he recognizes as a strength of his and that versatility and it's definitely a strength for our team and something that we try to exploit whenever we have the opportunity to."

Schmidt was the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player, the National Trail Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player, a Class 1A Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention and a Class 1A Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team selection.

Even with those honors, Rincker believes Schmidt's best basketball is still in front of him.

"I don't think we've seen the best version of Ryan Schmidt's game, which is exciting for me as a coach," Rincker said.

Schmidt answered a series of questions, which Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked.

Below are his responses.

Q: Describe your progression as a basketball player. Where did you improve the most?

A: I felt I saw improvements all around from both sides, offense and defense. My post-game improved significantly. I'm shooting the ball better and my ball-handling skills have improved.

Q: Have any influential people helped you become the player you are? If so, why?

A: All my coaches have helped me from grade school to junior high to high school. Coach Rincker has really helped my game develop to the next level these past years. Lastly, my family has supported me throughout my career.

Q: Reflect on the season you had and what you accomplished. NTC MVP, NTC Tournament MVP, 1st Team All-State, etc. What does all that mean to you?

A: It means a lot. I appreciate being acknowledged for all my hard work. But I mostly appreciate the support and respect from my team.

Q: What did it mean to you to finally win that NTC Tournament trophy this year after falling short the last two years?

A: One of our goals this past season was to win the NTC Tournament and conference. Our team prepared very hard for that moment after losing the past two years. We look forward to defending that title next season.

Q: How will you use how this past year ended to your advantage in your senior year?

A: Redemption. Our team knows every game is important and can't overlook anybody or any team. I can't wait for next season to get here.

