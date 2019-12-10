Edmunds brothers will make history when Bills and Steelers face off Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday at Heinz Field, a matchup of the two teams currently holding the AFC wild-card spots, which makes it exciting enough.

But one family will make a bit of history as well.

Three Edmunds brothers on one field

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Steelers feature brothers Terrell Edmunds, a safety, and running back Trey Edmunds, and the Bills count linebacker Tremaine Edmunds among their defensive starters.

According to Pittsburgh’s PR department, Sunday will mark the first known instance of three brothers appearing in the same NFL game in over 90 years — the last trio of brothers to play in the same game happened in 1927, with Joe, Cobb and Bill Rooney, who played for the Duluth Eskimos.

(The Duluth Eskimos? Indeed. In five seasons of existence from 1923-27, the Eskimos went 16-20-3. In ‘27, when the Rooney brothers played, they were just 1-8.)

The Edmunds aren’t the only family who can boast of having three brothers in the NFL either. The three Watt brothers play for three different teams: J.J. with the Houston Texans, T.J. with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Derek with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will be on the opposite sideline from his brothers on Sunday. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: