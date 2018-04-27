Virginia Tech's Edmunds brothers make NFL Draft history in first round

The most popular night in the NFL offseason took Dallas, Texas by storm Thursday.

There were plenty of big storylines at the 2018 NFL Draft, held at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Sure, Baker Mayfield being taken first overall by the Browns, Saquon Barkley joining Big Blue in the NFC East and a total of five quarterbacks coming off the board in the first round created plenty of buzz.

But the story of the night belonged to a pair of brothers who carried on the NFL tradition within a small-town family from Danville, VA.

Edmunds brothers, Tremaine and Terrell, became the first members of the same family to be drafted in the first round, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Tremaine Edmunds was taken 16th by the Bills.



Terrell Edmunds was just selected at No. 28 by the Steelers.@EliasSports confirms that this is the first time brothers have gone in the first round of the same NFL Draft.



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2018

The former Virginia Tech Hokies are set to join their big brother and current Saints running back, Trey, in the league next season.

In what was a surprise to many, Tremaine fell to Buffalo at No. 16 after being listed as a projected top-10 pick.

A bigger surprise, though? Terrell being selected by Pittsburgh at No. 28 after being projected by many to fall somewhere in the second round, or later.

The biggest surprise of the evening? Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier walking out on his own power after suffering a severe spinal injury in December to announce the team's 28th pick.

I'm truly blessed and humbled from all the prayers, love, and support that I have received . This is what keeps me going. Just continue to #Shalieve pic.twitter.com/p1kAZfG8xT — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) April 27, 2018

Over Easter weekend earlier this month, the Edmunds family was generous enough to invite our crew at NBC Sports Washington to their Danville home.

From visiting their old high school where they grew up playing football under their father as head coach to breaking down old footage from their early days playing pee-wee football, we dove into it all and put together a four-part web series.

EDMUNDS FAMILY DOCUMENTARY: