Nadal draws Spain level with Britain in Davis Cup semi

Madrid (AFP) - Rafael Nadal sent Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against Britain on Saturday into a deciding doubles rubber with a 6-4, 6-0 thrashing of Dan Evans in Madrid.

Kyle Edmund had earlier seen off Feliciano Lopez in straight sets to give Britain a 1-0 lead against hosts Spain.

World number one Nadal stepped in for Marcel Granollers to partner Lopez in the doubles clash against Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

The winners will face Canada in Sunday's final after the North Americans edged out Russia in the first last-four tie.

Nadal took a tight opening set on his third set point in the 10th game, before racing to victory with a run of eight straight games.

World number 69 Edmund claimed a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over veteran Lopez, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Pablo Carreno Busta.

The 38-year-old Lopez was broken in just the second game of the match as Edmund took the opening set, before seeing two set points come and go in the second.

Edmund clinched his third straight singles victory of the week on his third match point.