Edmund Burke Academy’s Hannah posey named Scholar Athlete of the Week

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Hannah is a three-sport star for the Spartans playing basketball, cheering, and running track. In the classroom she is in the beta club, the FLAIR Honor Society, and is ranked second in her class with a 4.0 GPA. She is also dual enrolled at Augusta Tech, and volunteers with six different charitable organizations. For her hard work both in the classroom and in her athletic endeavors, Hannah has been named WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Hannah says she has always wanted to be a role model for younger kids and giving back to the community brings her joy. “It feels great that I can be out there and be a role model for younger kids especially,” says Hannah “I’m close with some of the younger kids here and I participate in FGE, so being a model to these younger girls is really great.”

Hannah’s mom says she has worked incredibly hard to achieve her dreams and she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter. “It’s been amazing and I’m so proud of her. I’ve seen how much work she’s put into this and I’m really proud that she got recognized,” says Jennifer Posey, “she’s also class president this year and she just has thrived with that. The thing with Hannah is if she has a goal and she wants to achieve something, she’s going to do whatever it takes to do it. She’s just a very self-determined young woman.”

Hannah’s coaches have also seen her hard work, and Head Basketball Coach Daniel Hannah says the younger girls on his team benefit from Hannah’s leadership. “This year she’s taken a lot of younger girls under her wing… she has a great attitude with them, she takes her time to impart on them what she’s learned over the years and maybe mistakes she’s made before, so they don’t make those same mistakes,” says Daniel Hannah, “it’s been fun to watch her develop those skills throughout the last couple years.”

Hannah received early acceptance to UGA and she plans to study Kinesiology before becoming an Orthopedic Surgeon. A huge congrats to Hannah and her family!

