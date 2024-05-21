Edmund Burke Academy baseball team looks for state title

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – After multiple postponements and a venue change due to weather, the Edmund Burke Academy baseball team was finally able to take the field against Gatewood on Monday as they looked to earn a state championship.

The stands were filled with Spartans fans who made the two-hour trip to Macon in support of the EBA baseball team and former major leaguer, Jonathan Broxton, who is now the head coach of the Spartans. The Edmund Burke bats were not silent, but despite giving themselves plenty of opportunities to score the Spartans couldn’t get it done. With baserunners on in just about every inning, including loading them up in the fourth, Gatewood was able to get out of it and Edmund Burke strands three.

In the seventh with two outs and two aboard, the Spartans were unable to push one across and Gatewood wins 6-0 earning the GIAA 2A baseball championship for the second year in a row. Head Coach Jonathan Broxton said his team should keep their heads up. “Don’t hold your head. That’s probably the hardest speech in baseball right there, to have that last one. I had so many seniors that had so much riding on this year. I told them I said, ‘keep your heads up you gave it everything you have’ and that’s, that’s all you can ask.”

Coach Broxton also said that his team gave everything they had this year and for that he was so proud. “They never gave up. They never give up on us, they never gave up on the school, they never gave up on each other,” says Coach, “they were just steady grinding.” Edmund Burke finishes the season 19-7 and state runners-up in GIAA class 2A.

