Edmonton, Vancouver face off with series tied 1-1

Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -205, Canucks +169; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks in game three of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

Edmonton has a 23-9-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers rank ninth in league play with 321 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Vancouver is 18-9-1 against the Pacific Division and 50-23-9 overall. The Canucks have a 27-7-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 32 goals with 100 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Boeser has 40 goals and 33 assists for the Canucks. Nikita Zadorov has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (lower body), Leon Draisaitl: day to day (back).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.