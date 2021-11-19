Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Associated Press

Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night. Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-1 at home. “I have been preparing for this for a long time and I thought the whole team played a fantastic game,” said Skinner, a 23-year-old Edmonton native selected in the third round of the 2017 draft.