Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights
Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night. Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-1 at home. “I have been preparing for this for a long time and I thought the whole team played a fantastic game,” said Skinner, a 23-year-old Edmonton native selected in the third round of the 2017 draft.
CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night. Curry made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in the final period to help Golden State outscore the Cavaliers 36-8. The Warriors ran off the first 17 points of the quarter to take an 85-81 advantage, holding Cleveland to 12 consecutive empty possessions.
Six years after winning his first MVP at age 22, Bryce Harper is again the National League's most valuable player.
Though the goals haven't come as frequently for Kirill Kaprizov thus far in his rookie-of-the-year follow-up, the multi-skilled left wing has still been a significant contributor for Minnesota. Temporarily moved down to the third line on Thursday night to help give the Wild offense a jolt, Kaprizov broke out in a big way with a career-best four points. Kaprizov had a goal and three assists for the Wild, who used a four-goal third period to spoil Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter's return with a 7-2 victory over the Stars.
