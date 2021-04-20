Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 04/19/2021
Jabari Parker will join the Celtics after a short stint in Sacramento.
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time with all the goals coming in the last half an hour. Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca side ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from Frenkie de Jong, who doubled the Catalans' lead three minutes later. Messi suffered some rough tackles from Athletic but got his revenge with a spectacular goal in the 68th, tearing his way through the defence down the right wing and combining with De Jong before dancing around another defender to slot home.
Will any of the latest proposed names stick?
The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.
Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.
Marcus Stroman deals, Stephen Strasburg goes down and other fantasy observations from the weekend.
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko doesn't think Jessica Andrade can hit harder than Amanda Nunes and says her 28 years of experience as a mixed martial artist will play heavily into their bout at UFC 261 on April 24.
Following a slow start to his 14th season, New York Yankees first baseman and outfielder Jay Bruce announced his retirement on Sunday. The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner is batting .118 (4-for-34) with one homer and three RBIs through 10 games while filling in for injured first baseman Luke Voit. "After 14 incredible seasons, I've decided to make the very difficult decision to retire from baseball," Bruce said in a statement released by MLB Network.
Jimmie Johnson offered Monday morning congratulations to Alex Bowman, his successor in the No. 48 Chevrolet, for his Sunday victory at Richmond Raceway. The triumph marked the No. 48 car’s first win since 2017, adding another measure of success to the number’s legacy at Hendrick Motorsports. RELATED: Bowman wins Richmond | Cup Series standings Johnson […]
AD has been out since mid-February.
LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City's season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.
Ben Askren wishes he had listened to his cornermen as his fight unfolded with Jake Paul.
The Monday qualifier for the Veritex Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour amounted to one very long day for this group.
Brown is the second former USC lineman to die at a young age in the past year.
A former top NFL prospect, Love's career in Washington is over before it started thanks in part to an ACL tear in his college finale.
After two messy 2021 starts, is it time to kick Patrick Corbin to the curb in fantasy leagues? Scott Pianowski investigates.
NASCAR does not approve Jennifer Jo Cobb to run Sunday's Cup race at Talladega; Rick Ware Racing will need another driver for the No. 15 car.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades
Kevin Iole talks 1-on-1 with Jorge Masvidal ahead of his rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on April 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.