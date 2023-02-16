Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Here's a comprehensive overview of what each team needs and what assets they're working with ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Frankie Montas needs shoulder surgery and will miss most or all of the New York Yankees' season.
NASCAR is set to begin its 75th season this weekend with the 65th edition of its richest and most prestigious race, the Daytona 500.
In addition to a new set of rules, baseball will have a different look this season.
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
Max Scherzer spoke about forming a 1-2 punch in the rotation with Justin Verlander and discussed Jacob deGrom's departure from the Mets.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
Booker Pickett, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is one of the most highly coveted defensive end prospects in the class of 2024. Florida State is on that list as well as Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC.
Klay Thompson got the best of Rocco in a friendly game of chess during their Super Bowl Sunday commercial.
Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize underwent a previously undisclosed back surgery after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022.
The latest Mets free agent and trade buzz and rumors.
Alex Ovechkin will be out of the Capitals lineup for the "foreseeable future" as he mourns the death of his father.