Edmonton Oilers still have pocket of fans in Oklahoma City from Barons days

For Cooper Cloud, Carter Hood and a few of their old college buddies at OU, Friday nights meant $2 beers and $1 hot dogs at Oklahoma City Barons games.

“It was a pretty rowdy crowd,” Cloud said. “There was a group of guys that was always there, and then us hooligans that would come in on (Fridays) only for the cheap beer.”

The deal drew them in. The hockey kept them coming back.

The Barons are long gone, but their brief stint in Oklahoma City made lifelong Edmonton Oilers fans out of Cloud, Hood and their friend group. The Oilers, of which the Barons were a minor-league affiliate of from 2010-15, are playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, searching for their first NHL championship since 1990.

The Oilers, trailing the Florida Panthers 0-2 in the seven-game series, host Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday night in Edmonton.

More than 1,700 miles separate Oklahoma City and Edmonton, but thanks to the Barons there's a pocket of Oilers fans in the Sooner State.

“We started to like them,” Cloud said, “and we’ve been following them ever since.”

Cloud and Hood FaceTimed during Game 2 to watch together. They have a group chat with their friends to talk about the Oilers.

Cloud said he watches 60 to 70% of the Oilers’ games.

Hood is an even bigger Oilers fan. Hood, who now lives in Denver, watches every game and doesn’t miss seeing the Oilers when they’re in town to play the Colorado Avalanche.

Cloud wasn’t a hockey fan at all before going to Barons games. Hood loved the Oklahoma City Blazers, who played in the Central Hockey League, and even had a hockey-themed birthday party as a kid.

“But I didn’t have a favorite (NHL) team and for a number of years mostly only tuned in for the Stanley Cup playoffs, if at all,” Hood said. “When we had the Barons and we would go to the games, I fell in love with the sport again and decided it was time to pick a team and invest in the NHL more.”

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 10: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers looks on during the second period against the Florida Panthers in Game Two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 10, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

The Oilers, as the parent club of the Barons, were a natural choice.

It didn’t matter that the Barons’ entire stay in Oklahoma City overlapped with the Oilers’ “decade of darkness,” as Evan Renaerts put it. The Oilers missed the playoffs every year from 2006-16.

Renaerts, who lives in Edmonton and covers hockey for twoguysandhockeytalk.com, said Oilers fans “absolutely loved” having a minor-league team in Oklahoma City.

“I think the idea of the Oilers being known in a non-traditional hockey market was pretty cool for people,” Renaerts said.

Though the level of play in the Barons’ American Hockey League (AHL) was better than that of the Blazers’ Central Hockey League (CHL), the Blazers had a longer run of success (1992-2009) and significantly more fan support in Oklahoma City.

The Blazers, which existed in the pre-Thunder days, regularly averaged between 8,000 and 10,000 fans at home games. In the Barons’ last season of 2014-15, they averaged just north of 3,000 fans, ranking 26th in attendance in the 30-team AHL.

Both teams played at the Cox Convention Center, now Prairie Surf Studios, which will be demolished to make room for a new downtown arena.

“It was kind of dark and dingy, but it just kind of worked for being what it was for minor league hockey in Oklahoma City,” Cloud said. “It wasn’t nice at all, wasn’t full, but it was still a fun atmosphere.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who had the fifth-most points for the Oilers this season, played 19 games for the Barons in 2012-13.

“As much as (Connor) McDavid is the greatest player in the game right now and starting to rival Gretzky and Lemieux and the all-time greats, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is the soul and heartbeat of this franchise,” Renaerts said. “The city would go nuts if he was ever traded.”

The Oilers had three consecutive No. 1 overall picks in the NHL draft from 2010-12. They picked Taylor Hall in 2010, Nugent-Hopkins in 2011 and Nail Yakupov in 2012. Hall, who played six seasons for the Oilers, scored 14 goals for the Barons in 2012-13.

“They did incredibly well for the development of a lot of players,” Renaerts said.

In December 2014, the Barons announced that the 2014-15 season would be their last. Bob Funk Jr., the CEO of Prodigal, which managed the team, said the market wasn’t “as accepting (of hockey) as we’d like.”

The Barons moved West, where they became the Bakersfield Condors. The Condors remain the Oilers’ minor-league affiliate.

Edmonton’s decade of darkness ended, more or less, when it selected Connor McDavid with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft.

“We knew that they were going to be pretty good, and then he ended up being the best player,” Cloud said. “It was easy to just kind of stay on.”

Cloud, Hood and the rest of their group went to an Oilers game together in Dallas. They wore their old Barons jerseys.

“I think the fans of the Oilers found it comical that we still have that stuff,” Cloud said.

All they needed was cheap beer and hot dogs to get them hooked.

“Without the Barons,” Hood said, “it’s likely none of us would be so in love with hockey.”

