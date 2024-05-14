Edmonton Oilers making goalie change. Backup Calvin Pickard will start Game 4 against the Canucks

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard stops a Colorado Avalanche shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers will start Calvin Pickard in net for Game 4 of their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old journeyman netminder replaces Stuart Skinner, who was pulled in the third period of Edmonton’s 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Sunday after giving up four goals on 15 shots.

Pickard is making his first start in the NHL playoffs after making 20 appearances for the Oilers in the regular season. He went 12-7-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Edmonton trails Vancouver 2-1 in the best-of-seven second-round playoff series.

