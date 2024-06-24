Edmonton Oilers fans made pit stop in KC on way to Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

This year’s Stanley Cup Final already is a record-setter for one reason: the distance between the arenas where the teams play.

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are separated by 2,541 miles, so naturally every possible flight was needed during this series, which ends Monday night with Game 7 in Sunrise, Florida.

That distance traveled is the most in Stanley Cup Final history, the Panthers noted.

For fans, it can be difficult to make the trip to see your team play on the road, but one group of Oilers fans will be at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday night. Edmonton is trying to become the first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 to win the Stanley Cup after being down 3-0 in the series.

Because the flight from the province of Alberta is so long, those fans made a stop in Kansas City on Sunday.

Global News interviewed an Oilers fan named Mark Beck, who organized a flight from Edmonton to Fort Lauderdale. Beck said Cariboo Air said it had a plane but he had to fill the 95 seats on the aircraft.

It took all of 30 minutes to sell those seats.

The Global News story said the fans left on Sunday morning, and Flight Aware shows a Cariboo Air plane stopped in Kansas City for a quick pit stop. The plane was at Kansas City International Airport for one hour, which would be enough time to get some barbecue (let’s hope the fans did that, for their sake).

All told, the flying time was 5 hours, 59 minutes.

Photographer Mason McCall shared a photo and videos of the plane in Kansas City.

CORRECTION - this is likely personnel only. — Mason McCall (@mccall_photos) June 23, 2024

Here is the story about the Oilers fans who chartered the plane for the trip to Florida (and, no, it doesn’t appear that the most famous Edmonton supporter on social media was with them).