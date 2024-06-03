The Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
The Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in nearly two decades.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Blaney appeared to run out of gas as he took the white flag.
The Chiefs have some good home opponents this season.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
Prescott's contract is set to expire following the 2024 season.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.