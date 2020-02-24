Oilers acquire Andreas Athanasiou from Red Wings for Sam Gagner, two picks





Andreas Athanasiou is on his way to Edmonton. (Sara Schmidle/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers forward group just got an injection of speed.

With just hours remaining before the trade deadline, the Oilers swept in and acquired Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner from the Detroit Red Wings for Sam Gagner, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

The Detroit #RedWings today acquired center Sam Gagner, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for center Andreas Athanasiou and left wing Ryan Kuffner. pic.twitter.com/TvdXRVaWqX — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 24, 2020

Athanasiou has notorious speed on the ice and will presumingly get prime time to play on the wing of an even faster skater in Connor McDavid. If the two get significant ice-time together, expect opposing defencemen to have nightmares.

The price of two solid draft picks is slightly high for the Oilers to pay, but considering McDavid played in between Sam Gagner and Alex Chiasson in his return from injury on Sunday, giving up futures makes sense as Edmonton continues its push for the postseason.

Edmonton currently sits second in the Pacific Division, but with the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes all within three points, there is immense pressure to secure just its second playoff appearance since 2006.

Athanasiou is coming off a 30-goal campaign last season, but has scored just 10 goals and 24 points through 46 games.

