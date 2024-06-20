Edmond Santa Fe running back Demarius Robinson commits to Arizona State football

Edmond Santa Fe running back Demarius Robinson announced his commitment to Arizona State on Wednesday.

The Edmond Santa Fe star running back committed to Arizona State via an Instagram post.

Robinson — who will be a senior in the fall — announced his top five list late last month, and those schools were Arizona State, Kansas State, Houston, North Texas and Tulsa.

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports, the 5-foot-8, 175-pounder had a breakout junior season after missing most of his sophomore year with a hernia injury.

He ran for 2,176 yards and 28 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the state. Edmond Santa Fe went 7-4 after getting just one win in 2022.

Robinson was named to The Oklahoman’s All-State first team. He was also the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

