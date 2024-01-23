Edmond Santa Fe’s Natalie Duggan is Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Cross Country Runner of Year

Owasso's Bella Nelson and Edmond Santa Fe's Natalie Duggan race during the 6A girls state cross country meet at Edmond Santa Fe in Edmond, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 28, 2023.

Edmond Santa Fe’s Duggan named Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Edmond Santa Fe’s Natalie Duggan was named the 2023 Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.

A junior, Duggan placed second at the Class 6A state meet last fall as she completed the five-kilometer race in 17:35.32.

She later won the Oklahoma Meet of Champions in 17:55.49 and placed 15th at the Nike Cross South Regional Championships with a time of 17:52.7. Duggan also placed 30th in the Gold Race at the national RunningLane Cross Country Championships in Alabama.

Duggan has been one of the best high school runners in the OKC metro since she was a freshman, being named to the All-City girls cross country first team each season.

She is now the first Edmond Santa Fe athlete to be named the Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Report: Ex-Cowboys QB Gunnar Gundy re-enters transfer portal

Gunnar Gundy, the son of Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy, re-entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according a report from 247Sports.

After spending the first three years of his career under his father at OSU, the redshirt sophomore quarterback entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6. He then committed to Ohio on Jan. 5.

Gundy appeared in nine games during his three seasons with the Cowboys. He threw for 449 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions.

This past season, Gundy threw for 202 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. He also ran for a 10-yard touchdown during OSU's 31-23 win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.

Extra points

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: OU was voted unanimously as the No. 1 team in the preseason ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, which was released Tuesday. The three-time defending NCAA champion Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams in the Top 25, including No. 5 Texas, No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 19 Baylor. OU will enter the 2024 season with an NCAA-record 53-game winning streak when the Sooners face Utah Valley on Feb. 8 in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

—Staff and wire reports

