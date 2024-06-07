Edmond North star wrestler Kody Routledge flips commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma State

Kody Routledge has decided to stay in Oklahoma for his college wrestling career.

The Edmond North star has flipped from Nebraska to Oklahoma State, becoming the first high schooler to commit to the Cowboys since new coach David Taylor was hired last month.

MatScouts reported the news Thursday night, and Edmond North coach Andy Schneider confirmed it to The Oklahoman on Friday.

Edmond North's Kody Routledge celebrates after winning the Class 6A 157-pound match during the high school state wrestling tournament championships at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Routledge, who will be a senior in the fall, solidified himself as one of the best wrestlers in the state this past season as he won his first Class 6A title and finished 39-2. He is the nation's 16th-ranked wrestler in his class, according to MatScouts, and Oklahoma State' seventh 2025 commit.

The others are Tuttle's Beau Hickman and Ethan Teague, Blackwell's Kruz Goff, Bixby's Ishmael Guerrero, Stillwater's LaDarion Lockett and Kaden Purler of North Point, Missouri.

This year, Routledge defeated Stillwater star and OU signee Landyn Sommer in the 152-pound state finals with a 4-3 decision as Edmond North claimed the team title and capped the most dominant season in the history of Oklahoma high school wrestling.

The Huskies broke records at both the state tournament and dual state tournament and were one of the top-ranked teams in the country.

It was a breakthrough season for Routledge, who placed third at 150 pounds at the state tournament as a sophomore and fourth at 138 pounds as a freshman.

