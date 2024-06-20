Edmond North’s Rylee McLanahan named 2024 Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Edmond North’s Rylee McLanahan was named the 2024 Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Soccer Player of the Year, the company announced Thursday.

A 5-foot-6 sophomore midfielder, McLanahan helped the Huskies go 13-1 and win the Class 6A state title.

She played a key role for Edmond North, finishing with 30 goals and 11 assists.

McLanahan also claimed a title at the 2024 CONCACAF championships in February while competing with the U.S. Soccer Under-17 National Team.

She is the nation’s sixth-ranked recruit in her class, according to TopDrawerSoccer.com.

“Rylee makes my job a lot easier just with her presence on the field,” Edmond North coach Ike Emegano said in a release. “She’s extremely passionate about the game, a great leader, an excellent striker and a prolific goal-scorer.”

Edmond North’s Rylee McLanahan (10) works to the goal while playing against Norman North in the Class 6A state championship game on May 11 at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.

