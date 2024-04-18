Edmeston/Morris steals home to cap wild 20-19 win

Apr. 17—The Edmeston/Morris softball team outlasted Roxbury/Gilboa 20-19 in a wild nine-inning contest Wednesday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.

After E/M scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, Hannah Wist stole home in the bottom of the ninth to score the game-winning run.

Wist also earned the win out of the bullpen with seven strikeouts while driving in two runs at the plate.

Ella Sparaco drove in three runs for E/M while Jessica Walling, Maeve Robinson and Haylie Lund drove in two runs apiece.

Mikayla Wright finished with seven strikeouts while allowing eight hits for Roxbury/Gilboa.

E/M (4-0) will host Richfield Springs on Friday.

Mount Markham 6, Cooperstown 3

Cooperstown fell to Mount Markham 6-3 in eight innings at home Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes scored in the first inning to open a 1-0 lead and plated two in the sixth inning to tie the game at three but Mount Markham went on to score three in the eighth inning.

Grace Sperry went 3-for-5 with a double while Tori France doubled in the loss.

Emmy Lippitt struck out five in the circle for the Hawkeyes.

Cooperstown falls to 3-2 and will host Herkimer on Saturday.

Cooperstown 12, Westmoreland 10 (Tuesday)

Cooperstown used a five-run sixth inning to defeat Westmoreland 12-10 on the road Tuesday.

Crippen, Kayleigh Butler and Bella Reach each doubled while France went 3-for-4 in the win.

Jensen Merwin struck out one over three innings while Lippitt earned the win in the circle, striking out four over the final four innings for the Hawkeyes.

BASEBALL

Laurens/Milford 9, Charlotte Valley 8

TJ O'Connor's walk-off single pushed the Laurens/Milford baseball team past Charlotte Valley 9-8 Wednesday in Milford.

Luke Mohn tied the game in the seventh with an RBI single before O'Connor plated Wyatt March to seal the win with his second hit of the game.

Christian Lawson went 2-for-2 with two RBI while Todd Bowen drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Aidan Mertz pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn his first varsity win while Nick DeBoer struck out eight over five innings.

Trevor Waid went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI while striking out 10 on the mound for Charlotte Valley.

John Gonsalves went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the loss.

L/M will host Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Friday while Charlotte Valley will host Gilboa on Saturday.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 7, South Kortright 5

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett defeated South Kortright 7-5 on the road Wednesday in a Delaware League matchup.

GC/WAJ jumped out to 5-0 lead in the second inning and was able to weather a four-run fifth inning by SK to earn the win.

Sean Wille was the winning pitcher as he and David Cammer combined to allow just two hits on the mound.

GC/WAJ improves to 3-0 while South Kortright drops to 1-2. The Rams will visit Worcester on Thursday.

Edmeston/Morris 31, Roxbury 5

Edmeston/Morris cruised to a 31-5 win over Roxbury in Morris on Wednesday.

Asa Dugan went 5-for-5 with two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored while Gavin McEnroe went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and five runs scored and Braymon Clark, Jason Reinert and Max Bolton each doubled in the win.

Jeremy Galett went 2-for-3 with two RBI and earned his first career varsity win on the mound.

Jordan Johnston, Taran Davis, and Chris Garofolo each went 1-for-3 at the plate for Roxbury.

E/M will host Richfield Springs on Friday.

Schenevus 14, Jefferson/Stamford 7

Schenevus used an eight-run sixth inning to defeat Jefferson/Stamford 14-7 at home Wednesday.

Mehki Regg went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple while Owen Green went 3-for-4 with three RBI, Ryan Spranger scored three runs and drove in two, Tim Green scored twice and Jackson Reed doubled for the Dragons. Brayden Poliseno was the winning pitcher for Schenevus.

Brendon Harris went 3-for-4 with four RBI for J/S while Jon Michael Leas went 3-for-4 in the loss.

Schenevus will visit Worcester on Friday.

TENNIS

Oneonta 7, Windsor 0 (Tuesday)

The Oneonta tennis team swept Windsor for a 7-0 victory on Tuesday.

Winning in singles action for the Yellowjackets were Jayden Zakala, Dylan Shaughnessy, Caleb Christman and Reilly Waltz.

Evie Chen and Haley Zakala won the only doubles match of the day.

Oneonta will host Owego Free Academy on Friday.

Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 2 (Tuesday)

Cooperstown edged Sauquoit Valley for a 3-2 road victory on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes swept the two doubles matches thanks to straight set victories by the duos of Eero Aho and Lexi Wolfe and Owen Marling and Alfred Hom.

Henry Ayers clinched the victory with a win in second singles.

Cooperstown will be at Herkimer on Thursday.

GOLF

The Cooperstown golf team fell to Hamilton 165-176 in its season-opening match Tuesday at Leatherstocking Golf Course.

Brayden Sent led the Hawkeyes with a round of 40 while Jackson Crisman (43), Charlie Lambert (45) and Ben Lewis (48) each shot in the 40s as well.

Cooperstown will host Adirondack on Friday.

