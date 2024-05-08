Edmeston/Morris, Sidney advance to league finals

May 7—The Edmeston/Morris softball team held off Schenevus 9-6 in the first round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs Tuesday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.

E/M opened up an 8-0 lead and was able to close out the win following six unanswered runs from Schenevus to advance to the title game.

Chelsey Clegg doubled and scored a pair of runs while Hannah Wist, Samantha Coyle and Ella Sparaco each had two hits in the win.

Wist struck out 11 over seven innings to earn the win in the circle.

Serenity Hopkins had four hits and two RBI for Schenevus.

E/M improves to 11-3 and will visit Brookfield on Friday before the TVL Championship next Tuesday.

Sidney 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 2

Sidney took down Bainbridge-Guilford 5-2 on the road Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference playoff game.

Andrianna Tanner hit a home run while Paige Duchnowski drove in two runs for the Sabers.

Ava Cirigliano struck out nine over seven innings to earn the win in the circle.

Alessandra Cafasso doubled and drove in two runs while Breanna Casey had two hits and scored a run for B-G.

Gabriella Cuozzo struck out 11 over seven innings in the loss.

Sidney advances to the MAC Championship and will visit Johnson City for a non-league game Friday.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14, Worcester 6

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs scored seven runs in the fifth inning and six in the sixth to defeat Worcester 14-6 in the Tri-Valley League playoffs at home Tuesday.

Peyton Fassett tallied a triple, two singles and two RBI while Mia Dubben had a double, two singles and three RBI. Brin Whiteman doubled, singled and drove in two and MacKenzie McGovern had three hits and an RBI in the win.

Dubben struck out three over seven innings to earn the win in the circle.

Hailey Shalor and Madison Schultz each doubled for the Wolverines while Angel Mravlja struck out six in the loss.

CV-S/SS will host Franklin on Thursday while Worcester will host Franklin on Friday.

Cooperstown 23, Sauquoit Valley 6

Cooperstown used an 11-run first inning to roll to a 23-6 win in five innings over Sauquoit Valley Tuesday at home.

Katie Crippen went 3-for-5 with a triple three RBI and three runs scored while Tori France went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored. Bella Reich doubled and Evie Baldo and Grace Sperry each had two hits in the win.

Jensen Merwin earned the win in the circle, striking out nine over five innings.

Cooperstown improves to 10-5 and will host Westmoreland on Friday.

South Kortright 8, Margaretville 3

South Kortright scored three runs in the first inning and held on to take down Margaretville 8-3 on the road Tuesday.

Emma Pelletier and Lilly Temple each had two hits while Neleh Brown earned the win in the circle, allowing just two hits.

Ana Gavette doubled for Margaretville.

Sidney's Ava Cirigliano recorded her 500th varsity strikeout in a 13-0 victory over Oxford on Monday.

Cirigliano threw a one-hit shutout in the win while striking out 14 batters and walking only two. At the plate, she went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBI.

Katelynn Youngs went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI while Adrianna Tanner and Paige Duchnowski each had doubles.

Lily Marshman struck out seven batters for Oxford.

Edmeston/Morris 9, Schenevus 6

E/M ... 000 024 0 — 6 7 5

S ... 221 301 X — 9 7 3

E/M: Hannah Wist (W) and Kenna Buriello

S: Autumn Burton (L) and Serenity Hopkins

2B: Chelsey Clegg (E/M)

Sidney 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 2

S ... 020 101 1 — 5 7 1

B-G ... 000 002 0 — 2 4 2

S: Ava Cirigliano (W) and Sam Constable

B-G: Gabriella Cuozzo (L)

HR: Adrianna Tanner (S)

2B: Alessandra Cafasso (B-G)

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14, Worcester 6

W ... 010 040 1 — 6 6 1

CV-S/SS ... 000 176 X — 14 16 1

W: Angel Mravlja (L) and Hailey Shalor

CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W) and MacKenzie McGovern

3B: Peyton Fassett (CV-S/SS)

2B: Mia Dubben (CV-S/SS), Brin Whiteman (CV-S/SS), Haley Shalor (W), Madison Schultz (W)

Cooperstown 23, Sauquoit Valley 6

SV ... 121 02X X — 6 8 9

Coop ... (11)04 8XX X — 23 13 3

SV: Makayla Land (L) and Allyson Brennan

Coop: Jensen Merwin (W) and Katie Crippen

3B: Katie Crippen (Coop)

2B: Tori France (Coop), Bella Reich (Coop)

South Kortright 8, Margaretville 3

SK ... 311 201 0 — 8 5 0

M ... 000 201 0 — 3 2 2

M: Livy Fronckowiak (L) and Alyssa Maggio

SK: Neleh Brown (W) and Lilly Temple

2B: Ana Gavette (M)

Sidney 13, Oxford 0 (Monday)

Ox ... 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

Sid ... 017 221 X — 13 18 1

Ox: Lily Marshman (L)

Sid: Ava Cirigliano (W) and Paige Duchnowski

HR: Katelynn Youngs (Sid)

3B: Ava Cirigliano (Sid)

2B: Ava Cirigliano (Sid), Adrianna Tanner (Sid), Paige Duchnowski (Sid)