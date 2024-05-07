Edmeston/Morris, Schenevus advance to TVL title game

May 6—The Edmeston/Morris baseball team blanked Laurens/Milford 11-0 in five innings in the first round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs Monday in Edmeston.

Asa Dugan struck out 12 over five one-hit innings to earn the win on the mound while Gavin McEnroe doubled and Ethan Herring singled for E/M.

Ashton Solovitch doubled as the lone hit for L/M.

Edmeston/Morris improves to 8-3 and will take on Schenevus next Tuesday for the TVL Championship.

Schenevus 10, Richfield Springs 8

Schenevus used a seven-run first inning to take down Richfield Springs in the first round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs Monday at home.

Allen Osborne went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI while Tim Green doubled and Austin Tilley and Ryan Spranger each drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Brayden Poliseno was the winning pitcher for the Dragons.

Landen Schultz tripled, doubled and drove in two for Richfield Springs while Bradyn Dunckel went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the loss.

Schenevus will visit South Kortright on Tuesday before taking on Edmeston/Morris next Tuesday for the TVL Championship.

Deposit-Hancock 1, Unatego/Franklin 0

Unatego/Franklin fell to Deposit-Hancock 1-0 on Monday in a game that was continued from last Tuesday.

The game was delayed due to rain in the fourth inning and the Eagles scored a run immediately after it was resumed and held on for the shutout.

Xander Johnson, Jacob Kingsbury and Reese James tallied hits for the Spartan Devils.

Johnson struck out six over three and one-third innings while Braeden Johnson struck out four over two and two-thirds shutout innings in the loss.

Blake Fortunato struck out 10 over four scoreless innings to earn the win on the mound while hitting a double at the plate.

Delhi 8, Sidney 7

Delhi rallied for a walk-off 8-7 victory over Sidney in Monday's Midstate Athletic Conference contest.

After Sidney took the lead in the sixth with a bases-loaded walk, Delhi tied things up in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Lucas Nealis. Andrew Liddle then brought in the winning run with a hard-hit drive to the outfield.

Nealis had two hits in the win, as did Isaac Marsiglio who also had two RBI.

Quinton Beckwith and Kaleb Monroe both had two hits and two RBI for Sidney.

Delhi (5-5) will visit Harpursville on Tuesday.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 3, Jefferson/Stamford 2

Luke Maeurer's walk-off single gave Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett a 3-2 victory over Jefferson/Stamford on Monday in Delaware League action.

Maeurer's game-winning hit came after Sean Wille and Jacob Strauch got on base with walks and David Cammer loaded the bases with an infield single.

Maeurer, Cammer and Garrison Ross each had two hits for G/WAJ, with Ross notching a double.

Strauch earned the win out of the bullpen as he and Wille combined for 12 strikeouts.

Brandon Harris had six strikeouts in six and two-thirds innings for J/S.

G/WAJ (12-2) will face South Kortright in the Delaware League title game on Thursday at Neahwa Park in Oneonta.

Cooperstown 6, Frankfort-Schuyler 1

Kalen Dempsey's strong outing helped Cooperstown defeat Frankfort-Schuyler 6-1 at home on Monday.

Dempsey pitched all seven innings, striking out 11 and allowing just six hits. He also went 3-for-4 with two RBI at the plate.

Brenin Dempsey had a double and an RBI while Aaron Katz also drove in a run.

Cooperstown (7-6 overall, 5-2 CSC) will host Sauquoit Valley on Tuesday.

South Kortright 8, Charlotte Valley 1 (Saturday) South Kortright 8, Walton/Downsville 5 (Saturday)

South Kortright won the Doug Calhoun Tournament in Davenport over the weekend with an 8-5 win over Walton/Downsville in the opener and an 8-1 victory over Charlotte Valley in the title game.

Tournament MVP Cole Thomas went the distance on the mound in the title game, striking out eight and allowing only two hits. Darren Dengler had two hits and two runs at the plate.

Charlotte Valley's Trevor Waid had two base hits.

SK earned the win in the opener against W/D thanks to a two-run sixth inning that broke a 5-5 tie.

Logan Reinshagen and Jacob Staroba allowed just six hits combined on the mound with Reinshagen adding a double.

Seth Hunter had a double of his own for W/D.

Delhi 5, S.S. Seward 3 (Saturday)

Delhi defeated S.S. Seward 5-3 at home on Saturday in a non-league game.

Lucas Nealis pitched six-plus strong innings on the mound, finishing with 14 strikeouts and just two hits allowed.

Andrew Liddle notched a double at the plate in the win.

Holland Patent 6, Cooperstown 2 (Saturday)

Cooperstown fell to Holland Patent 6-2 at home on Saturday.

Frank Panzarella went 2-for-2 at the plate in the loss while Emerson Toulson went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Brody Murdock and Elijah McCaffrey were the pitchers in the loss.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett earned an 11-8 win over Germantown on the road Friday.

G/WAJ found itself down 8-3 after four innings but scored seven runs in the fifth inning and held on from there.

Jacob Strauch doubled, singled and drove in three in the win while Jake Senartz doubled and Garrison Ross had two hits, two RBI and earned the win in relief on the mound.

Edmeston/Morris 11, Laurens/Milford 0

L/M ... 000 00X X — 0 1 7

E/M ... 120 8XX X — 11 2 0

L/M: Evan Clark (L), Aidan Mertz (4) and Christian Lawson

E/M: Asa Dugan (W) and Max Bolton

2B: Gavin McEnroe (E/M), Ashton Solovitch (L/M)

Schenevus 10, Richfield Springs 8

RS ... 005 021 0 — 8 10 4

S ... 700 030 X — 10 8 2

RS: Bradyn Dunckel, Justin Wolfe (1) and Hiser

S: Tim Green, Jackson Reed (3), Brayden Poliseno (4,W) and Owen Green

3B: Allen Osborne (S) Landen Schultz (RS)

2B: Tim Green (S), Bradyn Dunkel (RS), Landen Schultz (RS), Jesse Bowman (RS)

Deposit-Hancock 1, Unatego/Franklin 0

U/F ... 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

D-H ... 000 1 00 X — 1 3 1

U/F: Xander Johnson (L), Braeden Johnson (4) and Chase Birdsall, Xander Johnson

D-H: Blake Fortunato (W) and N. Bass

2B: Blake Fortunato (D-H)

Delhi 8, Sidney 7

Sid ... 100 051 0 — 7 9 5

DA ... 132 000 2 — 8 9 5

Sid: Jaxson Swain, Alex Secor (3), Quinton Beckwith (L, 7) and Quinton Beckwith, Lucas Mott

DA: Carson Pashley, Andrew Liddle (W, 6) and Jackson DeMaio

3B: Isaac Marsiglio (DA)

2B: Quinton Beckwith (Sid)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 3, Jefferson/Stamford 2

J/S ... 101 000 0 — 2 3 2

G/WAJ ... 000 020 1 — 3 9 3

J/S: Brandon Harris, Patrick Terk (L, 7) and Jon Michael Leas

G/WAJ: Sean Wille, Jacob Strauch (W, 4) and Gavin Bohringer

2B: Garrison Ross (G/WAJ)

Cooperstown 6, Frankfort-Schuyler 1

F-S ... 001 000 0 — 1 6 1

Coop ... 140 001 X — 6 9 1

F-S: Service (L), DeSarro (6) and Eck

Coop: Kalen Dempsey (W) and Emerson Toulson

2B: Brenin Dempsey (Coop)

South Kortright 8, Walton/Downsville 5 (Saturday)

SK ... 040 102 1 — 8 7 4

W/D ... 003 200 0 — 5 6 2

SK: Logan Reinshagen, Jacob Staroba (W, 5) and Darren Dengler

W/D: West, Palmer (L, 3) and McGowan

2B: Logan Reinshagen (SK), Hunter (W/D)

Delhi 5, S.S. Seward 3 (Saturday)

SSS ... 002 000 1 — 3 2 2

DA ... 211 010 X — 5 5 1

SSS: Sarki (L) and Vargas

DA: Lucas Nealis (W), Mason Reed (7) and Teddy Kelsh

2B: Andrew Liddle (DA)

Holland Patent 6, Cooperstown 2 (Saturday)

HP ... 131 001 0 — 6 9 0

Coop ... 100 000 1 — 2 5 4

HP: Roberts (W) and Jones

Coop: B. Murdock (L), E. McCaffrey (6) and Torres

2B: Rukas (HP)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 11, Germantown 8 (Friday)

G/WAJ ... 003 071 0 — 11 10 8

Germ ... 104 300 0 — 8 10 2

G/WAJ: Sean Wille, Garrison Ross (4,W) and Gavin Bohringer

Germ: Gardner, Hazelton (5,L), Shumway and Hoffman

3B: Ferrera (G)

2B: Jake Senartz (G/WAJ), Jacob Strauch (G/WAJ), Ferrera (G) 2, Shumway (G), Lyons (G), Cruz (G), Moore (G)