Edmeston/Morris, Richfield Springs win TVL titles

May 14—The Edmeston/Morris baseball team won its third consecutive Tri-Valley League Championship with a 13-8 win over Schenevus in Sidney on Tuesday.

Schenevus took a 5-2 lead with a five-run third inning before E/M responded with five runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to take a 13-5 lead it never relinquished.

Asa Dugan went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for E/M while Braymon Clark went 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and five RBI. Ethan Herring and Jason Reinert each doubled in the win.

Dugan earned the win on the mound, striking out eight over five innings while Gavin McEnroe came in with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and locked down the win from there.

Tim Green had a double and four RBI for Schenevus while Cody Keator had a double and two RBI and Orrin Clements doubled in the loss.

Fifth-seeded Edmeston/Morris will visit Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett while seventh-seeded Schenevus will visit Afton in the first round of the Section IV Class D Tournament next Monday.

Oneonta 2, Unatego/Franklin 1

Oneonta won a 2-1 decision against Unatego/Franklin in walk-off fashion on Tuesday in a non-league contest.

After Brady Carr singled in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jameson Brown ended things with an RBI double.

Chase Jervis opened the scoring for the Yellowjackets in the second inning on an RBI double. U/F tied the game in the fifth when Jacob Kingsbury worked out a bases-loaded walk.

Carr and Jervis combined to pitch a two-hitter for OHS with Jervis earning the win out of the bullpen.

Xander Johnson went the distance for U/F, striking out 13 and allowing just four hits and four walks.

Both teams will be at home on Wednesday for a pair of sectional playoff tune-up games: Oneonta will face Bainbridge-Guilford while U/F will take on Susquehanna Valley.

Edmeston/Morris 13, Schenevus 8

S ... 005 003 0 — 8 7 3

E/M ... 201 550 X — 13 16 4

S: Mehki Regg (L), Ryan Spranger (4), Brayden Poliseno (6) and Tim Green

E/M: Asa Dugan (W), Gavin McEnroe (S, 6) and Max Bolton

HR: Asa Dugan (E/M)

3B: Braymon Clark (E/M)

2B: Braymon Clark 2 (E/M), Asa Dugan (E/M), Ethan Herring (E/M), Jason Reinert (E/M), Cody Keator (S), Orrin Clements (S), Tim Green (S)

Oneonta 2, Unatego/Franklin 1

U/F ... 000 010 0 — 1 2 2

OHS ... 010 000 1 — 2 4 1

U/F: Xander Johnson (L) and Chase Birdsall

OHS: Brady Carr, Chase Jervis (W, 6) and Jameson Brown

3B: Chase Jervis (OHS)

2B: Jameson Brown (OHS)

SOFTBALL

Richfield Springs 6, Edmeston/Morris 3

Richfield Springs won its first ever Tri-Valley League softball title on Tuesday with a 6-3 victory over Edmeston/Morris in Sidney.

Sophia Spencer was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 batters and allowing just three hits in the circle.

She added an RBI at the plate, as did Issy Seamon and Arianna Bevers.

Hannah Wist finished with seven strikeouts in the loss for E/M. Haylie Lund, Kenna Buriello and Maeve Robinson had the base hits at the plate.

Each team will be in action next Tuesday in the Section IV Class D playoffs: Richfield Springs will host Laurens/Milford while Edmeston/Morris will host Windham-Ashland-Jewett.

Richfield Springs 6, Edmeston/Morris 3

RS ... 300 002 1 — 6 4 3

E/M ... 002 000 1 — 3 3 7

RS: S. Spencer (W) and M. Marriott

E/M: H. Wist (L) and K. Buriello

GOLF

The Cooperstown golf team fell to Sherburne-Earlville 161-166 at Mountaintop Golf Course Tuesday.

Brayden Sentz led the Hawleyes with a 36 while Charlie Lambert and Jackson Crisman each shot 42 and Colyn Criqui shot a 46 in the loss.

Cooperstown falls to 8-3 and will take on Owen D. Young at Otsego Golf Club on Wednesday.

Sherburne-Earlville 161, Cooperstown 166 At Mountain Top Golf Course Front 9, Par 35

S-E: Balin Olsen 38, Garret Winston 39, Avery Parsons 42, Parker Goedel 42

Coop: Brayden Sentz 36, Charlie Lambert 42, Jackson Chrisman 42, Colyn Criqui 46