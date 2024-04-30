Edmeston/Morris outlasts Schenevus in 10 innings

Apr. 29—It took 10 innings for the Edmeston/Morris softball team to defeat Schenevus 5-3 in a key Tri-Valley League contest on Monday.

After E/M tied things up at 3-3 in the fourth inning, neither team was able to break through until the top of the 10th when E/M plated the decisive runs.

Hannah Wist pitched all 10 innings for E/M, striking out 12 and allowing three walks and five hits.

Haylie Lund went 2-for-4 with a double, Kenna Buriello also went 2-for-4 and Brooke McCkinney drove in two runs.

Autumn Burton finished with seven strikeouts in the circle for the Dragons as she, Serenity Hopkins and Leah Brundege each had an RBI. Samantha Barrett added two hits.

E/M (9-2 overall, 5-1 TVL) will visit Greene on Wednesday while Schenevus (8-3, 3-3) will be at South Kortright on Tuesday.

Cooperstown 15, Oriskany 6

Cooperstown used an eight-run third inning to defeat Oriskany 15-6 at home Monday.

Katie Crippen led the way, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI while Bella Reich doubled and Emmy Lippitt, Tori France and Jensen Merwin each tallied two hits in the win.

Merwin earned the win in the circle, striking out five over seven innings in the win.

Cooperstown improves to 6-4 and will host Adirondack on Wednesday.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs held off a late rally to defeat Worcester 15-8 at home Monday.

Brin Whiteman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI while Bailey Thayer tripled and Mia Dubben doubled in the win.

Dubben earned the win on the mound, striking out eight over seven innings.

Angel Mravlja struck out two over six innings for Worcester.

CV-S/SS will host Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville on Tuesday while Worcester will host Charlotte Valley on Wednesday.

Susquehanna Valley 6, Oneonta 0

Oneonta fell to Susquehanna Valley 6-0 at home on Monday.

Logan Jipson tripled for the Yellowjackets while Ivy Tice struck out nine over seven innings in the circle.

Oneonta will visit Norwich Wednesday.

Laurens/Milford 5, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1 (Saturday)

Laurens/Milford earned a 5-1 victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Saturday in the Laurens Tournament.

Brooke Mann was the winning pitcher, finishing with 11 strikeouts, six hits and two walks.

Bella Garlick went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Kara Mertz had a double and an RBI.

Mia Dubben struck out seven while allowing five hits and two walks for CV-S/SS. She and Peyton Fassett each had two hits at the plate.

Edmeston/Morris 5, Schenevus 3

E/M ... 200 100 000 2 — 5 8 2

SCS ... 012 000 000 0 — 3 5 3

E/M: Hannah Wist (W) and Kenna Buriello

S: Autumn Burton (L) and Serenity Hopkins

2B: Haylie Lund (E/M)

Cooperstown 15, Oriskany 6

O ... 010 002 3 — 6 7 5

Coop ... 208 131 X — 15 16 0

O: Megan Wright (L), Kyla Zabek (3) and Kaelyn Buehler

Coop: Jensen Merwin (W) and Katie Crippen

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 15, Worcester 8

Worcester ... 000 110 6 — 8 5 2

CV-S/SS ... 104 613 X — 15 13 3

W: Angel Mravlja (L) and Haley Shalor

CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W) and MacKenzie McGovern

HR: Brin Whiteman (CV-S/SS)

3B: Bailey Thayer (CV-S/SS)

2B: Mia Dubben (CV-S/SS)

Susquehanna Valley 6, Oneonta 0

SV ... 202 110 0 — 6 6 2

OHS ... 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

OHS: Ivy Tice (L) and Emma Burr

3B: Logan Jipson (OHS)

2B: G. Gallusser (OHS)

Laurens/Milford 5, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1 (Saturday)

CV-S/SS ... 000 100 0 — 1 6 3

L/M ... 012 020 X — 5 5 0

CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (L) and Mackenzie McGovern

L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick

2B: Kara Mertz (L/M)