Edmeston/Morris downs Richfield Springs; Oneonta falls to Waverly

Apr. 19—The Edmeston/Morris softball team took down Richfield Springs 7-1 at home in Friday's Tri-Valley League contest.

Hannah Wist struck out nine for E/M while going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Jessica Walling also had two hits and an RBI while Haylie Lund drove in a run.

Issy Seamon recorded nine strikeouts in the loss for the Eagles while Madisyn Butler had two hits.

E/M (5-0 overall, 2-0 TVL) will host Worcester on Monday while Richfield Springs will be at West Canada Valley on Saturday.

Waverly 8, Oneonta 5

Oneonta fell 8-5 to Waverly on the road Friday.

Ivy Tice struck out three batters over six innings in the circle while hitting a home run, a double and three RBI in the loss.

Logan Jipson doubled and drove in a run while Desiree Wheeler tallied two hits for the Yellowjackets.

OHS falls to 4-3 and will host Unatego on Monday.

Edmeston/Morris 7, Richfield Springs 1

RS ... 100 000 0 — 1 4 3

E/M ... 012 301 X — 7 8 4

RS: Seamon (L) and Constantinetis

E/M: Hannah Wist (W) and Kenna Buriello

2B: Wist (E/M)

Waverly 8, Oneonta 5

OHS ... 000 010 4 — 5 9 2

W ... 000 251 X — 8 6 4

OHS: Ivy Tice (L) and Emma Burr

W: O. Robinson (W) and H. Carpenter

HR: Ivy Tice (OHS)

2B: Ivy Tice (OHS), Logan Jipson (OHS), B. Cooney (W)

TRACK & FIELD

Sidney hosted a Midstate Athletic Conference track meet on Thursday that also featured Unadilla Valley, Walton, Unatego and Harpursville/Afton. The Sabers finished first in both the boys and girls standings.

Alex Neubert led the Sidney girls with wins in the high jump and triple jump while Dejah Taylor won the 200 and Isabelle Briggs finished first in the long jump.

Unadilla Valley's Jaiden Schrag was first in both the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles while teammates Isabelle Potter (100), Gracie Gorrell (400) and Madison Dix (800) each notched wins as well.

Winning for Walton were Grace Walley in the shot put and Eve Foster in the discus while Tessia Brown won the 1500 for Unatego.

Leading the Sidney boys were Jalen Reardon and Michael Morrissey with a pair of individual victories. Reardon won the 110 hurdles and high jump while Morrissey took first in the shot put and discus.

Other Sidney winners included Joshua McNamara (100), Dylan Easton (long jump) and Aidan Moodley (triple jump).

Unadilla Valley's Jacob Prentice notched three first-place finishes in the 200, 400 and pole vault while Haywood Edwards won the 400 hurdles.

Unatego's Quinn Ranc was the winner in the 1600 and Aiden Quick of H/A won the 800.

GIRLS

Sidney 144, Unadilla Valley 100, Walton 48, Unatego 30, Harpursville/Afton 4

100: 1. Isabella Potter (UV) 14.78, 2. A. Vesterfelt (W), 3. A. Marcellus (S); 200: 1. Dejah Taylor (S) 26.91, 2. G. Gorrell (UV), 3. I. Potter (UV); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 1:04.91, 2. N. Miley (S), 3. K. Vesterfelt (W); 800: 1. Madison Dix (UV) 2:38.51, 2. N. Schrag (UV), 3. Z. Sullivan (S); 1500: 1. Tessia Brown (Una) 5:51.94, 2. A. Higgins (Una), 3. M. Bales (S); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 17.10, 2. E. Neubert (S), 3. I. Briggs (S); 400 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 1:13.20; 400 relay: 1. Sidney 52.64, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Walton; 1600 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 4:23.09, 2. Sidney, 3. Walton; 3200 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 10:59.30, 2. Walton; High jump: 1. Alex Neubert (S) 5-00, 2. M. Paul (S), 2. N. Miley (S); Long jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (S) 15-05, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. D. Taylor (S); Triple jump: 1. Alex Neubert (S) 34-11.25, 2. I. Briggs (S), 3. K. Fernandez-Naughton (UV); Shot put: 1. Grace Walley (W) 31-05, 2. C. Bagley (S), 3. L. Swain (S); Discus: 1. Eve Foster (W) 82-06, 2. C. Bagley (S), 3. B. Taylor (S)

BOYS

Sidney 136, Unadilla Valley 75, Walton 63, Harpursville/Afton 30, Unatego 23

100: Joshua McNamara (S) 12.14, 2. J. Allen (A), 3. D. Peter (UV); 200: 1. Jacob Prentice (UV) 24.66, 2. H. Edwards (UV), 3. G. Loeffler (S); 400: 1. Jacob Prentice (UV) 53.52, 2. J. McNamara (S), 3. J. Allen (W); 800: 1. Aiden Quick (H/A) 2:30.66, 2. I. Ayala (S), 3. C. Albanese (W); 1600: 1. Quinn Ranc (Una) 5:54.60, 2. T. Alger (S), 3. I. Ayala (S); 110 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (S) 16.76, 2. A. Moodley (S), 3. H. Edwards (UV); 400 hurdles: 1. Haywood Edwards (UV) 1:03.79, 2. A. Orezzoli (S), 3. A. Adams (H/A); 400 relay: 1. Sidney 46.77, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Harpursville/Afton; 1600 relay: 1. Walton 3:51.55, 2. Sidney, 3. Harpursville/Afton; 3200 relay: 1. Walton 10:20.16, 2. Unatego; High jump: 1. Jalen Reardon (S) 5-06, 2. T. Cattanach (UV), 3. G. Loeffler (S); Pole vault: 1. Jacob Prentice (UV) 9-06, 2. E. Bayne (W); Long jump: 1. Dylan Easton (S) 18-08, 2. J. Reardon (S), 3. J. Allen (W); Triple jump: 1. Aidan Moodley (S) 39-09, 2. T. Cattanach (UV), 3. B. Cattanach (UV); Shot put: 1. Michael Morrissey (S) 45-04.5, 2. M. Dutcher (W), 3. D. Jordan (Una); Discus: 1. Michael Morrissey (S) 123-04, 2. M. Dutcher (W), 3. L. Mott (S)

TENNIS

The Delhi tennis team swept Deposit-Hancock 5-0 on the road Thursday.

Winning in singles for DA were Bruce Burrows, Tyler Abts and Ryan Burrows.

The tandems of Will Mokay and Levi Shepherd and Asa Moxley and Benny Schnabel won in doubles action for the Bulldogs.

Delhi will visit Oneonta on Saturday.

Delhi 5, Deposit-Hancock 0 (Thursday)

Singles: Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Sophia Aqouauoch 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Abts (DA) def. Alexis Mead 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Burrows (DA) def. Amadalee Rodriguez 6-0,6-0

Doubles: Will Mokay/Levi Shepherd (DA) def. Noah Riter/Zoey Decker 6-0, 6-1; Asa Moxley/Benny Schnabel (DA) def. Davis Herzog/Chase Pullen 6-0, 6-0