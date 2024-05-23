Edmeston/Morris, Afton fall in Class D Semifinals

May 22—Fifth-seeded Edmeston/Morris fell to top-seeded Deposit-Hancock 3-1 in the Section IV Class D baseball semifinals Wednesday in Hancock.

Gavin McEnroe gave E/M a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a solo home run which held until the Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on to advance to the championship game.

McEnroe went 2-for-4 at the plate while striking out five over six innings and taking the tough-luck loss on the mound.

Zech Begeal struck out six over four and one-third innings for D-H and Blake Fortunato earned the win in the bullpen, striking out six over the final seven outs.

D-H will take on Elmira Notre Dame in the championship game Friday in Windsor.

Elmira Notre Dame 7, Afton 2

Afton couldn't overcome a late rally by Elmira Notre Dame as the Crimson Knights fell 7-2 in Wednesday's Section IV Class D Semifinal contest.

Afton took the lead in the fourth inning but END answered with six combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Ryan Wright finished with eight strikeouts in six innings on the mound. At the plate, Matthew Carman had a triple and an RBI while Braydon Baciuska notched a hit and a run scored.

Afton finishes the season with a record of 14-5.

Deposit-Hancock 3, Edmeston/Morris 1

E/M ... 001 000 0 — 1 4 4

D-H ... 000 003 X — 3 2 1

E/M: Gavin McEnroe (L) and Max Bolton

D-H: Zech Begeal, Blake Fortunato (5, W) and Tyler Reis

HR: Gavin McEnroe (E/M)

SOFTBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford used a 12-run second inning to roll past Elmira Notre Dame 19-1 in Tuesday's Section IV Class C Quarterfinal contest.

Gabriella Cuozzo went 2-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Lady Bobcats' offense. Breanna Casey, Danica Park and Alessandra Cafasso each had two hits and three RBI while Brenna George went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

B-G will visit Union Springs in the Class C Semifinals on Friday.

Bainbridge-Guilford 19, Elmira Notre Dame 1 (Tuesday)

END ... 000 001 0 — 1 4 2

B-G ... 1(12)0 330 X — 19 17 1