I'm here to inform you that the best bra I've ever worn is 55% off at Nordstrom today

As a bra-wearer since 2006, I've always had three major issues when hunting for the perfect bra:My boobs sit farther apart on my chest than the standard bra can usually accommodate, leading to some side spillage.

Thanks to my period, my cup size majorly fluctuates throughout my cycle. (IYKYK) I absolutely despise wearing bras, but understand that they are sometimes a necessary evil.

I'm thrilled to say that the mighty Natori Feathers Bra solved every problem on my list and has lasted longer than any other bra I've invested in. Plus, I no longer have to deal with the never-ending, tense, frustrating battle filled with blood, sweat and tears that is finding the perfect bra.

If you haven't heard about the magic of the Natori Feathers Bra, here's the deal: The iconic plunge bra with lace trim is (arguably) the best bra on the market. Nordstrom has slashed the price down to $32.50 for Black Friday.

FYI, the bra normally retails for $72. Honestly? I'd pay over $100 for the perfection that is this perfect bra, so you need to grab this deal while you can! I know I am.

To put it bluntly, the Natori Feathers Bra is the best version of an everyday T-shirt bra. The contoured cups are comfortable and supportive without adding extra bulk, and the band molds seamlessly to your body. The signature mesh overlay ensures there's no accidental gaping for a seamless, simple and sexy fit

Fellow In The Know editor Julia Webb is also a member of the Natori Feathers hive! She says: "IMO, this is the best bra out there. Not only is it actually comfortable and flattering under clothes, but it's also the perfect amount of sexy. I recommend this style to all of my friends and snag it on sale every chance I get."

Not only is the bra a fan favorite amongst In The Know editors, but it's also beloved by pretty much every other bra wearer out there. Just peep the thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers over at Nordstrom and you'll believe the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Bra" really exists.

A handful of Nordstrom shoppers revealed that they've actually gone back and bought the Natori Feathers Bra in other colors. One even said they "threw out all [of their] old bras and replaced [them] with Natori," while another declared that after 60 years, they finally found their "perfect fit" with the Natori Feathers Bra.

The bottom line? Bra choices are notoriously personal, and a bad bra has the potential to ruin your day. But when so many bra wearers with different sizes and varying needs are emphatically endorsing the same bra and said bra is on sale? Well, you need to smash that "add to cart" button.

