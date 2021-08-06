EDITORIAL: A welcome shift

Aug. 6—"Often times, the issues of substance use disorder align with mental illness, and so in order to help the disorder, we must also focus on the mental health of the person in need."

— Gloucester police Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro

It's not breaking news that issues of mental health and substance abuse are intertwined, or that diseases of addiction are better addressed by health care professionals than prison guards. But it is still something of a revelation to hear a law enforcement officer making the connection, and more unusual still to see a city shifting resources to meet the need of all those in crisis.

But that's what Gloucester did last month when it hired Briana Tricomi as its first jail diversion/mental health clinician. Tricomi will work with the department's Community Impact Unit on mental health-related cases. Sometimes that will mean performing assessments and organizing follow-up care for people involved in a police response. Sometimes it will mean leading training for officers on how to better respond to mental health calls. And sometimes Tricomi will accompany officers in the field.

It's a tall order for a single individual working 40 hours a week, even in a modestly sized city such as Gloucester. But it is an acknowledgement that not every encounter with police needs to end in arrest, and that the criminal justice system wasn't designed to address many of the problems that plague those currently behind bars. It's true beyond Cape Ann.

"We've had over 300 mental health calls since Jan. 1," Haverhill police Chief Alan DeNaro, now retired, told reporter Mike LaBella in April. "Everything from an unruly, emotional child in a school to a (military) veteran with PTSD to someone on the autism spectrum or someone with mental health issues, whether they were born with them or resulting from drug or alcohol use. There is a lot of room for intervention."

Haverhill is moving to hire mental health counselors to work with police. In Lynn, the city has set aside $500,000 to set up an unarmed crisis response team to handle mental health emergencies, with the goal of having it in place in early 2022. The move came after a year of negotiations between the mayor's office and the Lynn Racial Justice Coalition.

"Those who are going through a mental health crisis, that are homeless, they need extra help. But because of the color of their skin, they're automatically looked at and addressed differently," Adriana Paz, president of the Lynn-based advocacy group Prevent the Cycle told the Boston Globe.

The statistics back her up. A 2015 study by the treatment advocacy center estimated that people with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other civilians. And the National Alliance on Mental Illness has found that people in a mental health crisis are more likely to encounter police than to get medical attention. The end result is that 2 million people are jailed every year when they should be receiving mental health care.

While the programs in Massachusetts are still in the early stages, similar efforts have proven successful in other parts of the country.

Late last year, the police department in Denver, Colorado launched its Support Team Assisted Response program, which has a mental health clinician and a paramedic travel around the city in a van handling mental health episodes and low-level incidents such as trespassing. The unit responded to 748 incidents in its first six months. None required police or led to arrests or jail time. In fact, a third of the calls were referred by police, meaning street officers are buying into the program.

Of course, such efforts require an investment on the part of cities and towns — investments that go beyond grant funding and pilot programs. But there is growing evidence that such programs can save money in the long run by reducing the costs of policing, health care and incarceration. In truth, however, it's a matter of empathy.

Those suffering mental health crises need care, not incarceration.