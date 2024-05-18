EDITORIAL: Tribune Thumbs

May 17—To the youth football and rugby programs and the Grizzlies Football Club.

Hats off to the Albert Lea youth football and rugby programs, along with the Grizzlies Football Club, which are working together with the city to make upgrades to the field in Frank Hall Park that has hosted games in recent years.

A representative of the rugby club spoke to the Albert Lea City Council Monday and explained some of the improvements planned out at the field.

The club would like to put two storage containers at the site for storage and eventually add a press box to make it more of a venue, as well as make improvements to the field.

Ron Eriksmoen, who has led Albert Lea's rugby program with his wife, Brittany, said there are currently 50 youth in the club and the programs are performing well. Clubs in the Twin Cities are even interested in finding out how the Albert Lea programs are so successful.

We think these improvements will not only be good for the youth and their families from the local area who participate in the program but also could help bring in teams from out of town to tournaments in Albert Lea, which will in turn bring in money spent at gas stations, restaurants and even hotels.

Thanks for stepping up and making the work possible. It's another example of a great community project.

To Lakeview Elementary School teacher Mark Nechanicky.

Congratulations to Albert Lea fourth-grade teacher Mark Nechanicky, who this week was named a finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The award is the nation's highest honor for U.S. K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers. It is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Three finalists were selected to represent Minnesota in each math and science.

Nechanicky was previously named Albert Lea's own Teacher of the Year and has been a finalist for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

We have heard nothing about great things about his classes and congratulate him on this honor.

To motorcycle crashes this week in the area.

As warm weather is here for the season, we remind both motorcyclists and other motorists to use caution on the road.

Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday and another motorcycle crash took place Friday afternoon in Freeborn County.

We urge riders to take extra precautions when riding, including wearing a helmet, making sure that their arms or legs are completely covered and wearing colors that are easily identifiable to other drivers.

We also encourage all vehicle operators to use greater attention while on the road to ensure that everyone gets to their destinations safely.

