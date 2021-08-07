EDITORIAL: Today's 'Back-to-School Bash' is a shining example of our community's kindness, spirit

Aug. 7—Our area has long had a reputation for being an extremely giving community. You can see it in the way we contribute to local nonprofits, how we volunteer at our children's schools and how we are at the ready to lend a hand whenever it's needed.

That spirit of giving back will be on full display today from noon to 4 p.m. during the "Back-to-School Bash" at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. The event is sponsored by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP and the Latin American Association.

The two groups, along with their community partners, will give out over 600 bookbags filled with school supplies — folders, pencils, glue, notebooks, sanitizer and more — to area students. Children must be present to receive a bookbag and school supplies. There will also be free food, games, face painting, haircuts and more, including a bouncy house, a water slide and the splash pad will be free during the event (attendees are encouraged to bring their swimsuits).

This event is open to everyone.

This comes at the perfect time for area students as Whitfield County Schools kicked off the school year on Friday, while Dalton Public School starts classes on Tuesday. The start for Murray County Schools is a month away on Sept. 7.

The free school supplies and services are a godsend for many families who are experiencing financial difficulties during this prolonged pandemic. With many people out of work or facing reduced hours on the job, these items will go a long way in stretching their budgets.

We applaud all of the organizations that have come together for this event. Thank you for your unwavering dedication to our community and our children.