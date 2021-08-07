EDITORIAL: Tasty first season

Aug. 7—Thanks for watching our first season of "mmm...That's Tasty" — and tell us what local restaurants we should feature next.

Our tenth episode and last of the first season of the McAlester News-Capital's video series featuring local restaurants will publish Sunday.

Time flew by since we debuted the series June 6 with a look into J-Beaux's Cajun Fusion. Since then we've featured Nichol's Cafe in Kiowa, Fat Daddy's BBQ in Hartshorne, Twins Cafe in Haileyville, The Compass, Sake Sushi and Hibachi Grill, Wassup Dawgs, Captain John's, and BierKraft.

Sunday's season finale features Red Ramen Bar in McAlester with teenage chef Andrew Huston.

Make sure to check that out and catch up or re-watch previous episodes on our YouTube channel or our website to find out more about local restaurants that have us saying "mmm...that's tasty."

Each episode is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.

Every restaurant we feature in the video and podcast series is also featured on our front page with a business spotlight and a feature story — free of charge to the restaurant.

Our staff enjoyed making the videos and meeting with restaurants owners and staff to share their stories, so we hope you enjoyed watching and listening along.

If you haven't seen your favorite restaurant featured — don't worry.

Anyone can nominate a restaurant to be featured simply by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com, messaging us on social media, or just leaving a comment on any of the "mmm...That's Tasty" content.

We believe in shining a light on our community and that includes good things like successful local restaurants.

Our goal is to tell the stories of the local people making the food that we all can enjoy here in our community.

So check it out if you haven't already and let us know what you think.

Then stay tuned when return for another 10-episode season in October.

—McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board