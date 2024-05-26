EDITORIAL: Sports extravaganza this weekend

May 25—Oh, Caitlin, what you've done to our sports viewing schedule.

Oh, and you too, Pacers.

Up until last week, Hoosiers sort of had their sports watching set.

We planned on dropping by the Little 500 at the Anderson Motor Speedway tonight.

We counted on watching the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, weather permitting. But we hadn't counted on — though we prayed that it would come true — for the Indiana Pacers to battle the Boston Celtics in Game 3 tonight for the Eastern Conference title. We might have to monitor the game via cellphone since it's at the same time as the Little 500.

And speaking of time conflicts, the Indy Eleven takes to the soccer pitch to go against Phoenix Rising tonight at Michael Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

So we're experiencing a sports extravaganza this weekend.

And we haven't mentioned the match-up on Monday between the Indianapolis Indians and the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field; it's dollar menu night as well.

This will be a Memorial Day weekend memorable for its stunning schedule of sports events.

But it's also a time when we honor the sacrifices made by those who have died in America's wars. It is also a time to hope, pray and work toward permanent peace.

Maplewood Cemetery plans an observance at noon on Monday. Herald Bulletin columnist Don McAllister will be guest speaker. The Anderson Preparatory Academy Choir will perform the national anthem and other patriotic selections. Anderson High School's NJROTC and the Daleville Honor Guard will also be on hand. The public is encouraged to attend.

Families might also want to visit a city park. Notably, Southside Pool at 4530 S. Madison Ave. opens to the public beginning today. It's free for Anderson residents.

But much of the focus this weekend will be on sporting events.

Which brings us back to Caitlin Clark, the heralded new Indiana Fever guard.

You see, everyone between Iowa and Indiana are interested in seeing how she'll help the team. It may take time but ... this weekend there is a Fever game to keep tabs on, set for 9 p.m. in Las Vegas. Her presence in Indianapolis has added a whole new dimension to sports viewing.

We may have to do some calendar juggling this weekend but it's exciting that Hoosiers have so many choices.